The Launch of New Website by YYC Home Buyers to Facilitate a Swift and Hassle-Free Sale of Customer Properties
YYC Home Buyers, one of the most established property acquisition companies in the Canada, are proud and at the same time delighted to announce the launch of their brand new responsive website calgarybuysellhouse.ca which has been designed to improve user friendliness...
Outdoor Sliding Solution by Häfele
Whether it’s your high-rise sea facing condo, your vacation bungalow by the beach or a villa in the mountains, there is always a need of not only an uninhibited getaway to those luscious sun baked, rain-kissed meadows but also of a formidable barricade against...
GROHE & AMERICAN STANDARD BRING INNOVATION TO YOUR DOORSTEP WITH THE LAUNCH OF 24×7 VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE STUDIO
The LIXIL Group, which owns leading global brands, GROHE and American Standard, has always been at the forefront of design, technology and innovation in the bathroom space. The company has launched a one-of-a-kind, online virtual experience studio, and has taken a...
Hafele Launches Premium Range of Baking Appliances
HAFELE BAKING APPLIANCES Eating is a joy, but cooking is soul fulfilling! Bringing in convenience and flair to your cooking process, Hafele’s range of Premium Baking Appliances helps you achieve perfect results through various cooking techniques – baking, steaming,...
South Coast Improvement Company Recognized as Part of Hood Milk Bottle Renovation
The Boston Children’s Museum recently received the 2021 Mayor Thomas M. Menino Legacy Award by Preservation Massachusetts for the renovation of the historic Hood Milk Bottle structure. South Coast Improvement Company (SCIC), a design-build general contractor serving...
Gong Cha Continues To Hit The Mainstream With New Stores
New York, USA - Gong Cha, the popular bubble tea chain in the United States and the world, continues to expand its horizon with new stores in New York. The new stores are coming up soon at 27 St, Mark's Place New York, NY 10003 and 4899 HWY 6 Suite 107C (Tang City),...
Inspirational Fashion Brand Ignite Speaks Announces Expansion of Men’s Jewelry Line In Time For Father’s Day
Inspirational fashion brand Ignite Speaks is announcing the expansion of its men’s jewelry line in time for Father’s Day. The African-American and woman-owned brand has already released several men’s pieces, with three more men’s bracelet designs debuting in the...
Arctic Flower Publishing’s Lizzie Charbonneau Debuts ‘Your Whole Body’ on Kickstarter to Acclaim
Lizzie Charbonneau, founder of Arctic Flower Publishing, set out to find a book for her son that would explain every part of the body, including the genitals, in a way that he would understand. She had trouble finding such books and decided to create her own. Now, she...
Black Entrepreneurs Host The Second BLACKBiz “FYREchat” Virtual Series On Mental Health And The Black Experience
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, BLACKBiz is kicking off an intimate and often taboo discussion surrounding the intersection of mental health and the Black experience. This important discussion will take place on May 22nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm EST via...
New Book, Spiritual Power Tools: Dream Fulfillment Kit Offers Help for Those Suffering in Pandemic
Industry: Religion How do we re-enter our world after over a year of lockdown? Is it safe to come out of our caves? The pandemic and many other unprecedented trials these past year have caused some of us to be crises mode or stewing in anxiety. For those who have...
Kofax Announces Speakers and Sessions for Accelerate 2021, Showcasing Digital Workflow Transformation Success
Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces speakers and sessions for Kofax Accelerate, the immersive virtual customer event launching on May 25. Free registration for Kofax Accelerate is now open....
New Study Reveals Importance of Optimized Strategy for the Selection, Support, and Maintenance of Open Source Software
Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting and an upcoming webinar that analyzes...
Zoopla Overcomes Pandemic Uncertainty and Enhances Commercial Operations with Conga
Conga, a global leader in commercial operations transformation, has announced that Zoopla, one of the UK’s leading property portals, transformed its commercial operations at the onset of the first COVID-19 lockdown with Conga. Continuing a seven-year relationship,...
Cedar Grove, NC Author Publishes Suspense Novel
Angel Stones, a new book by D. Davis, has been released by Newman Springs Publishing, Inc. In Angel Stones, time has come for another step in mans never ending development. The problem is, governments, some organized religions and technology stand in the way and...
Harlan, IA Author Publishes Children’s Book
The Princess Without a Dress, a new book by Alexander Keith Ahrenholtz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The Princess Without a Dress tells the story of a young girl who feels pretty and special when she wears her princess dresses, but not so pretty...
Sarthak’s exit drops the following of ISHQ 104.8
Sarthak Kaushik has always been India’s most admired Radio Jockeys. He has a refreshing style of his own and he was very good with the younger generation. He also uses a combination of Hindi and English that appeals to the younger audience. His spirit used to resonate...
Fine Items Pulled from Estates Across The South will Come Up for Bid May 15th at Stevens Auction Co. in Aberdeen, Miss
Aberdeen, MS, USA, May 4, 2021 -- A yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO classic car in excellent condition inside and out, a magnificent pair of carved wooden pedestals depicting cupids holding shells, an 1870s US Colt single-action .44 caliber Army pistol, and a historical piano...
MediaTek launches Dimensity 1200 SoC for Flagship 5G Smartphones in India
Reiterating its commitment to enabling the Indian smartphone ecosystem and delivering premium & immersive 5G experiences, MediaTek, leading provider for Smartphone SoCs, today announced the launch of the flagship System-on-Chip (SoC), Dimensity 1200, in the Indian...
Ryan Lynch Joins South Coast Improvement Company
South Coast Improvement Company (SCIC), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently hired Ryan Lynch as a Business Development Manager. Lynch comes to the Marion, Mass.-based contractor after working in a similar role...
Converse Auctions’ Online Armchair Adventurers Auction, April 24th, has Items from Around The World
Converse Auctions is inviting everyone to chill out, pull up a seat and bid on something wild and wonderful in its upcoming Armchair Adventurer Auction scheduled for Saturday, April 24th, beginning promptly at 12 noon Eastern time. Bidders can travel the world from...
Ready to Disrupt The Music Industry, OTGBANKROLL ROO is An Emerging Rapper
Rap is such a genre of music that requires a lot of talent and a strong grip on vocal expertise. OTGBANKROLL ROO, an upcoming, emerging talent has embarked on a journey to create new rap music that will bring a positive change to the music and rap industry. He is a...
Bruneau & Co. will Hold its First-Ever Historic Arms & Militaria Auction Online, Saturday, May 1st
Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will hold its first-ever Historic Arms & Militaria auction on Saturday, May 1st, at 10 am Eastern time. The sale is well-rounded and will feature more than 400 lots of historic material from the American Revolution through to the...
Model Jaya Thakur is all set for her debut in front of cameras
Jaya Thakur is going to shoot in Short Film- “Khudara bus ab band bhi kr yeh tamasha” written and Directed by Kamal Cheema. This will be a very interesting short film for an international film festival. Jaya Thakur is all set for her debut in front of cameras and it...
NO STRANGERS TO PAIN, collection of short stories by Bonnie E. Carlson
No Strangers to Pain - Twenty-one short stories, both flash fiction and longer stories, narrate tales of characters who’ve made mistakes and have regrets, men and women with pasts they’re reluctant to share, fostering secrets, and memories that haunt them. They are...
ONE WILL: THREE WIVES, a novel by Edith Tarbescu
ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Edith Tarbescu One Will: Three Wives hitting stores everywhere now. One Will: Three Wives is packed with a large array of interesting suspects—any one of whom could be a murderer— and a roller coaster ride of plot...
10CRIC, an Online Sports Platform, Ropes in West Indies Stalwart, Chris Gayle as its Brand Ambassador
10CRIC, a leading online gaming platform designed especially for the cricket audience, lately announced associating with Chris Gayle as its brand ambassador. Lovingly known as 'Universe Boss', the Jamaican cricketer signed a contract with 10CRIC to be its face for the...
Sports Uniforms and Accessories designed by affordable uniforms online
Buying the right uniform for your team is quite imperative. It is important to note that uniforms foster a sense of togetherness amongst the players. What’s more, uniforms make them feel united which in turn can be quite important for the success of your team....
Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2021
Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free Online – This year, the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021 Finals live stream) starts on April 9. Their last game will be played on May 30. Last year the IPL was played in the UAE due to the Coronavirus. This year,...
Dallas Golf Company Furnishes Company With Unprecedented Value
Dallas, TX: To their loyal customers, it is no surprise that Dallas Golf Company has long provided uncommon value, if only in their wares alone. Everyone who’s ever been to the driving range or on the green, from the most serious golfer to a casual amateur, can find...
50 days to go – World Athletics Relays Silesia21
More than 1000 athletes on 150 relay teams from 45 nations are getting ready for the World Athletics Relays Silesia21, with just 50 days to go. Among them is local favourite Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, who will be looking to add to her 4x400m success when she forms part...
Headbanger Sports Named Wilson 2020 Dealer of the Year
Headbanger Sports, an online provider of baseball and softball bats, gloves, gear, and apparel, is proud to announce that it has been awarded one of the highest honors that Wilson Sporting Goods can bestow: Wilson has named Headbanger Sports as Wilson 2020 Dealer of...
You Should Know in Detail About Badminton Courts?
Badminton has long competed as a competitive sport. However, right yet there are still many people who treat badminton as a backyard sport. A sport that is only for enjoyment and not much effort is required. But the fact is Badminton is as competitive and as tough as...
How Adjustment Takes Away Our Core Competence in Sports?
Why India with 1.4 billion people can’t produce an athlete who can be a serious competition to any international standard? Have you stopped wondering why India lags pathetically low in the medal tally in Olympics? Do you want to know how Adjustment takes away our core...
Hong Kong – New phase of Online Interactive Sports Training Programmes to open for enrolment (with photos)
The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will launch a new phase of the Online Interactive Sports Training Programmes in April. Enrolment for the programmes will be open from March 17 (Wednesday). The Online Interactive Sports Training...
Become A Baseball Expert By Reading These Tips
The sport of baseball is played by lots of people, making it truly a great sport. You can be short or tall, weak or strong, but you still can enjoy playing baseball. To learn about playing better, keep reading. A coach knows that happy players are good players. Enjoy...
Baseball May Just Be The Best Game There Is!
Baseball is something a lot of being a while. But not everyone knows how to go about playing to the attributes needed to be a truly great player. This information will help you how to appreciate baseball better and become better at it. If you'd really like your...
Rediscover, Reconnect and Revisit India and its Culture at ARTH – A CULTURE FEST
Rediscover, Reconnect and Revisit India and its Culture at ARTH – A CULTURE FEST Riding high on the back of two glorious and successful seasons, Zee Live's one-of-a-kind cultural festival, Arth – A Culture Fest is back with a bang, in the form of a scintillating third...
Different ways NoBroker’s Saurabh Garg ‘squashes’ stress on week
If you want to work out the mind and the body alike, there is no better game than squash, says Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO at NoBroker.com, one of India’s best-known peer-to-peer real estate portals. The sport that he is so passionate about is no gentle game...
Enjoy the True Thrill of Sports with FairPlay News
The need for an accurate, trustworthy, and efficient news website has been on a steady rise since the last decade. True to its name, FairPlay News has managed to hold its place as one of the most reliable news websites out there for you to get updated on the latest...
Ripu Daman Bevli launches the new campaign – ‘Ride For Change’ – A 7500 KMs zero emission zero waste Ride across the country
After the massive success of the ‘Run to Make India Litter Free' campaign in collaboration with RElan, Ripu is all set to launch his new campaign ‘Ride For Change’ starting from 14th February 2021. Garima Avtar, Indian Rally Driver flagged off the event and shared her...
Squawkboard.com Takes Off At The Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational
SquawkBoard.com today announces a new social website for posting free online classified ads in local markets. The online classified website combines the best features of several of the web's most popular sites, SquawkBoard.com offers localized "neighborhood bulletin...
Trails of Iraq Baathists Found in Jordan’s Latest Events
Sarah Idan, the 2017 Miss Universe Iraq of controversial connection to Israel was present upon signing of the Kushner-UAE Abraham Accords. Her presence had no official capacity, yet, was of monitoring nature. Idan has strong ties to Shaposhnik, the Mossad agent who...
KNMA presents ‘‘The Artists’ Way#5” Common Resources: Drafting Fables for the Future
This four-day online intensive, focuses on aspects of care and ownership of common resources, in particular water and other shared natural resources. Vibha Galhotra poses the following questions to be collectively addressed in the intensive: what do we know about our...
This Female-Led Digital Marketing Startup Is All Set To Offer Marketing Solutions That Can Be Game Changers
Digital marketing startup, Voix.Digital, is all set to launch its disruptive marketing solutions that can prove game changers for startups in India. According to their founder, Suruchi Khandelwal, startups in India struggle with their digital marketing efforts...
KNMA new series examines the ‘Art of Food’
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art continues its quest to explore the innumerable intersections of art and the world around us with the debut of its latest series Art X Food, which premiered on March 28, 2021. This series attempts to delve into one of the most important...
KNMA’s latest online workshop ‘Make a Toon’
Tune into this newest series and learn how to craft your very own cartoon characters. 10th March – Adventurous Moana (now available on KNMA’s YouTube channel) 17th March – Groot Pen Stand (now available on KNMA’s YouTube channel) 24th March – Mini Fairy House 31st...
