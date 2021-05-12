Select Page

Outdoor Sliding Solution by Häfele

May 12, 2021

Whether it’s your high-rise sea facing condo, your vacation bungalow by the beach or a villa in the mountains, there is always a need of not only an uninhibited getaway to those luscious sun baked, rain-kissed meadows but also of a formidable barricade against...

Hafele Launches Premium Range of Baking Appliances

May 12, 2021

HAFELE BAKING APPLIANCES Eating is a joy, but cooking is soul fulfilling! Bringing in convenience and flair to your cooking process, Hafele’s range of Premium Baking Appliances helps you achieve perfect results through various cooking techniques – baking, steaming,...

Gong Cha Continues To Hit The Mainstream With New Stores

May 12, 2021

New York, USA - Gong Cha, the popular bubble tea chain in the United States and the world, continues to expand its horizon with new stores in New York. The new stores are coming up soon at 27 St, Mark's Place New York, NY 10003 and 4899 HWY 6 Suite 107C (Tang City),...

Cedar Grove, NC Author Publishes Suspense Novel

May 12, 2021

  Angel Stones, a new book by D. Davis, has been released by Newman Springs Publishing, Inc. In Angel Stones, time has come for another step in mans never ending development. The problem is, governments, some organized religions and technology stand in the way and...

Harlan, IA Author Publishes Children’s Book

May 12, 2021

The Princess Without a Dress, a new book by Alexander Keith Ahrenholtz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The Princess Without a Dress tells the story of a young girl who feels pretty and special when she wears her princess dresses, but not so pretty...

Entertainment

Sarthak’s exit drops the following of ISHQ 104.8

May 5, 2021

Sarthak Kaushik has always been India’s most admired Radio Jockeys. He has a refreshing style of his own and he was very good with the younger generation. He also uses a combination of Hindi and English that appeals to the younger audience. His spirit used to resonate...

Ryan Lynch Joins South Coast Improvement Company

Apr 20, 2021

South Coast Improvement Company (SCIC), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently hired Ryan Lynch as a Business Development Manager. Lynch comes to the Marion, Mass.-based contractor after working in a similar role...

Model Jaya Thakur is all set for her debut in front of cameras

Apr 20, 2021

Jaya Thakur is going to shoot in Short Film- “Khudara bus ab band bhi kr yeh tamasha” written and Directed by Kamal Cheema. This will be a very interesting short film for an international film festival. Jaya Thakur is all set for her debut in front of cameras and it...

NO STRANGERS TO PAIN, collection of short stories by Bonnie E. Carlson

Apr 14, 2021

No Strangers to Pain - Twenty-one short stories, both flash fiction and longer stories, narrate tales of characters who’ve made mistakes and have regrets, men and women with pasts they’re reluctant to share, fostering secrets, and memories that haunt them. They are...

ONE WILL: THREE WIVES, a novel by Edith Tarbescu

Apr 14, 2021

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Edith Tarbescu One Will: Three Wives hitting stores everywhere now. One Will: Three Wives is packed with a large array of interesting suspects—any one of whom could be a murderer— and a roller coaster ride of plot...

Sports

Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2021

Mar 25, 2021

Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free Online – This year, the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021 Finals live stream) starts on April 9. Their last game will be played on May 30. Last year the IPL was played in the UAE due to the Coronavirus. This year,...

Dallas Golf Company Furnishes Company With Unprecedented Value

Mar 25, 2021

Dallas, TX: To their loyal customers, it is no surprise that Dallas Golf Company has long provided uncommon value, if only in their wares alone. Everyone who’s ever been to the driving range or on the green, from the most serious golfer to a casual amateur, can find...

50 days to go – World Athletics Relays Silesia21

Mar 12, 2021

More than 1000 athletes on 150 relay teams from 45 nations are getting ready for the World Athletics Relays Silesia21, with just 50 days to go. Among them is local favourite Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, who will be looking to add to her 4x400m success when she forms part...

Headbanger Sports Named Wilson 2020 Dealer of the Year

Mar 11, 2021

Headbanger Sports, an online provider of baseball and softball bats, gloves, gear, and apparel, is proud to announce that it has been awarded one of the highest honors that Wilson Sporting Goods can bestow: Wilson has named Headbanger Sports as Wilson 2020 Dealer of...

You Should Know in Detail About Badminton Courts?

Mar 11, 2021

Badminton has long competed as a competitive sport. However, right yet there are still many people who treat badminton as a backyard sport. A sport that is only for enjoyment and not much effort is required. But the fact is Badminton is as competitive and as tough as...

How Adjustment Takes Away Our Core Competence in Sports?

Mar 10, 2021

Why India with 1.4 billion people can’t produce an athlete who can be a serious competition to any international standard? Have you stopped wondering why India lags pathetically low in the medal tally in Olympics? Do you want to know how Adjustment takes away our core...

Become A Baseball Expert By Reading These Tips

Mar 6, 2021

The sport of baseball is played by lots of people, making it truly a great sport. You can be short or tall, weak or strong, but you still can enjoy playing baseball. To learn about playing better, keep reading. A coach knows that happy players are good players. Enjoy...

Baseball May Just Be The Best Game There Is!

Mar 2, 2021

Baseball is something a lot of being a while. But not everyone knows how to go about playing to the attributes needed to be a truly great player. This information will help you how to appreciate baseball better and become better at it. If you'd really like your...

Different ways NoBroker’s Saurabh Garg ‘squashes’ stress on week

Feb 27, 2021

If you want to work out the mind and the body alike, there is no better game than squash, says Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO at NoBroker.com, one of India’s best-known peer-to-peer real estate portals. The sport that he is so passionate about is no gentle game...

Enjoy the True Thrill of Sports with FairPlay News

Feb 21, 2021

The need for an accurate, trustworthy, and efficient news website has been on a steady rise since the last decade. True to its name, FairPlay News has managed to hold its place as one of the most reliable news websites out there for you to get updated on the latest...

Squawkboard.com Takes Off At The Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational

Apr 20, 2021

SquawkBoard.com today announces a new social website for posting free online classified ads in local markets. The online classified website combines the best features of several of the web's most popular sites, SquawkBoard.com offers localized "neighborhood bulletin...

Trails of Iraq Baathists Found in Jordan’s Latest Events

Apr 14, 2021

Sarah Idan, the 2017 Miss Universe Iraq of controversial connection to Israel was present upon signing of the Kushner-UAE Abraham Accords. Her presence had no official capacity, yet, was of monitoring nature. Idan has strong ties to Shaposhnik, the Mossad agent who...

KNMA new series examines the ‘Art of Food’

Apr 2, 2021

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art continues its quest to explore the innumerable intersections of art and the world around us with the debut of its latest series Art X Food, which premiered on March 28, 2021. This series attempts to delve into one of the most important...

KNMA’s latest online workshop ‘Make a Toon’

Mar 19, 2021

Tune into this newest series and learn how to craft your very own cartoon characters. 10th March – Adventurous Moana (now available on KNMA’s YouTube channel) 17th March – Groot Pen Stand (now available on KNMA’s YouTube channel) 24th March – Mini Fairy House 31st...

