GIGABYTE Highlights GIMATE on the AORUS Master 16 — India’s First AI-Integrated Gaming Laptop Experience

GIGABYTE today officially highlighted GIMATE, its AI-driven system assistant built into the AORUS Master 16 laptop, marking the brand’s first formal introduction of the intelligent performance engine that has been integrated into the device since its release. With this announcement, GIGABYTE brings wider awareness to the AI-native capabilities already present in the AORUS Master 16, positioning it as one of India’s first gaming laptops with an adaptive AI performance layer.

Although the AORUS Master 16 was launched earlier, its AI system—GIMATE—had not been formally showcased to the Indian market. As AI becomes the defining layer of modern computing, GIGABYTE is now shining the spotlight on how GIMATE transforms the GIGABYTE laptop into a smart, self-optimizing system that continuously adapts to gameplay, creation and multitasking scenarios.

GIMATE analyses user behaviour, workload patterns, gameplay intensity and thermal conditions in real time. Instead of relying on manual tuning, the AI dynamically adjusts system performance to deliver smoother frame rates, reduced stutter and consistent responsiveness. This makes the AORUS laptop one of the most adaptive notebooks available for gamers and creators.

The AI engine also enhances cooling efficiency by studying thermal behaviour and adjusting fan output with precision. During intensive gaming, it boosts cooling for stable performance; during lighter tasks, it minimizes noise — ensuring a comfortable everyday Laptop experience.

Power mode switching is fully automated as well. GIMATE intelligently transitions between Eco, Balanced and Turbo modes based on activity, ensuring the Aorus notebook always stays in the optimal power state for gaming, editing, streaming or productivity.

Creators benefit significantly from GIMATE’s resource management. Applications like Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Blender operate more smoothly thanks to intelligent workload distribution, better multitasking and optimized GPU/CPU allocation — turning the AORUS notebook into a dependable AI-assisted creative machine.

“GIMATE has been a part of the AORUS Master 16 since its launch, but this is the first time we’re officially showcasing its capabilities to the Indian audience,” said Supriya Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India. “The AORUS Master 16 is more than powerful hardware — it’s an intelligent GIGABYTE laptop that learns and adapts to every user.”

By formally introducing GIMATE to India, GIGABYTE reinforces its commitment to bringing AI-powered performance to its lineup of AORUS laptops , ensuring users experience devices that are not only high-performance, but perceptive and adaptive.