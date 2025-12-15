Bombay Founders’ Club hosts immersive Shaolin experience for Mumbai’s entrepreneurial community

The Bombay Founders’ Club (BFC), an invite-only community built to support founders through meaningful connections and curated experiences, in line with its commitment to founder well-being and meaningful community-building, hosted an exclusive Shaolin Warrior Workshop in collaboration with Core Clubb, offering its founder community a rare and immersive cultural experience rooted in ancient Shaolin traditions.

Held on Saturday (December 13), the experiential evening brought together Mumbai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem for a unique blend of physical training, mindfulness practices and cultural storytelling led by Hurssh Verma, founder and CEO of Core Clubb and India’s first Shaolin Warrior Monk.

The workshop served as a platform for founders to explore a combination of Shaolin techniques and Zen Archery, while engaging closely with the warrior monk’s transformative life journey, a story that many found inspiring. Hurssh shared insights from his years of rigorous training, inner healing and personal evolution, a narrative that resonated with attendees seeking clarity, resilience and grounded decision-making in both professional as well as personal lives. His demonstrations showcased the power of focused awareness and intentional movement, drawing parallels between ancient Shaolin wisdom and the modern entrepreneurial challenges of discipline, balance and mental endurance.

The evening reflected the Bombay Founders’ Club’s commitment to curating meaningful, high-impact experiences through community events that go beyond traditional business networking, offering founders opportunities for holistic development, cultural exposure and personal reset. Through its expanding range of community-driven initiatives from retreats and peer circles to wellness and experiential workshops, BFC is dedicated to fostering genuine connections and holistic growth for India’s startup leaders.\