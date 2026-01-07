EDII Hosts Case Competition 2026 to Promote Research-Driven Case Studies

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, under the aegis of Centre for Research in Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CREED), housed at EDII to promote research-based initiatives, is organizing ‘Case Competition 2026’ from January 5-7, 2026.

Before this case competition, a Case Writing Workshop was organized during, November 4 – 5, 2025, to impart learning on writing effective case.

For this competition 70 case leads were received, out of which 49 have been accepted. 30 authors are participating in the case competition, presenting 23 cases in six sessions.

The Case Competition aims to provide high-quality case studies as essential tools in the teaching and learning of entrepreneurship and management. Through this initiative, EDII aspires to establish a Case Unit to curate and disseminate high-quality, India-centric case studies that enhance the pedagogical skills of faculty and enrich the learning experience of students.

Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, inaugurated the Case Competition 2026 and opined, “To create successful entrepreneurs, we need a curriculum that reflects real life experiences. The Case Competition 2026 serves as a collaborative platform for researchers and scholars to transform business insights into powerful pedagogical tools.”

According to Dr. Satyajit Majumdar, Distinguished Adjunct Professor, EDII and Chair of the competition, “Our goal is to enrich classroom experience with real-life experience. This competition is a step towards strengthening experiential learning in entrepreneurship education.”

The submitted cases are being reviewed by Dr. Satyajit Majumdar, Distinguished Adjunct Professor, EDII; Dr. Amitabh Deo Kodwani, Professor, IIM Indore and Dr. Gordhan Kumar Saini, Professor, TISS Mumbai. The event also features panel discussions and expert sessions, offering researchers valuable inputs into case writing and research.