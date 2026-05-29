Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Vision India Collaborate to Boost Job Opportunities for DIKSHa-Trained Youth

Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd., one of India’s leading cement companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vision India Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading Staffing, Skill development, Advisory Service and Technology organization in India, to strengthen employment opportunities for youth trained under Dalmia Bharat’s flagship skilling initiative, DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing). Under the partnership, Vision India will support placement opportunities for candidates trained across all 35 DIKSHa skill centres operational in India via its employment platform, JustJob, JustJob is a revolutionary job platform, designed to connect ITI, Diploma, and Skilled candidates with industries seeking top talent. More than just a job portal, JustJob is a solution beyond technology, bridging the gap between skilled professionals and employers with ease and efficiency. Candidates will receive free access to the platform, which is otherwise a paid employment service. The MoU was formally signed today by Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Mr. Vivek Kumar, MD & CEO, Vision India Services Pvt Ltd, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation, said, “While skill development equips youth with capabilities, creating strong pathways to jobs is equally critical. Through this partnership with Vision India and access to the JustJob platform, we aim to strengthen industry connect, expand employment avenues and enable greater access to opportunities for youth trained under DIKSHa across India. The collaboration reflects our continued commitment towards building a future-ready workforce and empowering communities through livelihood creation.”

Mr. Vivek Kumar, CEO, Vision India Group, added, “DIKSHa has emerged as a strong skilling initiative that is creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for youth across communities. We look forward to supporting DIKSHa-trained candidates with greater access to job opportunities.”

The collaboration will facilitate employer connect, interview coordination, counselling support and placement drives across sectors for candidates trained in trades such as Sewing Machine Operator, Assistant Electrician, Electrical & Home Appliances, Retail Sales Associate, Customer Relationship Management, IT-ITeS, and other emerging job roles. The partnership will leverage Vision India’s employer network and industry partnerships with leading companies including Schneider Electric, GMR, Maruti Suzuki, Sodexo and others.

DIKSHa is a placement-linked, short-term skill training programme for youth and women, enabling them to become part of the skilled workforce. The programme currently operates 35 DIKSHa skill centres across 11 states and has trained over 29,600 youth, achieving a placement rate of over 75%. The initiative continues to enhance employability in communities near Dalmia Bharat’s plant locations, with a strong focus on women’s participation, who account for 60% of the beneficiaries along with the inclusion of underrepresented groups.