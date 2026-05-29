Aashirvaad Turns “Kya Kha Ke Aya Hai” into a Nationwide Protein Cue

As conversations around protein consumption grow across India, Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein is reshaping how the country thinks about fulfilling this essential nutrient – making it simpler, more accessible and rooted in everyday habit.

Building on its promise of enabling protein intake through daily meals, Aashirvaad launches its latest campaign, ‘Kya Kha Ke Aaya Hai?’, transforming a widely used Indian expression into a powerful cultural cue for performance, strength and everyday power.

DVC Link 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq5gqUwCQEc

In India, moments of extraordinary performance, whether on the cricket field, at home or in daily life, are often met with a familiar question: “Kya Kha Ke Aaya Hai!”

With this campaign, Aashirvaad gives the question a new, meaningful answer.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple insight: power doesn’t come from drastic changes; it comes from what we consistently eat every day. By anchoring protein in something as familiar as Roti, Aashirvaad is driving a shift from seeing protein as a specialised need to making it an effortless part of everyday nutrition.

While protein has traditionally been associated with athletes, gym-goers or supplements, Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein makes it accessible to every household. Crafted with a thoughtfully selected blend of wheat, 10% soya (a source of complete protein), Bengal gram, and oats, the atta delivers approximately 15g of protein per 100g while retaining taste and softness of a roti.

The campaign brings this philosophy alive through a series of high-energy films set against the backdrop of IPL, where moments of exceptional performance are humorously linked back to a deeply relatable answer: Roti. What begins as a light-hearted exchange quickly reveals a deeper message, that everyday food choices can power better performance.

From a child showing unexpected energy on the playground to a parent powering through a busy day, the campaign extends the idea of “power” beyond sport – positioning protein not just as a nutrient, but as a key enabler of everyday performance.

Set against the high-energy backdrop, the latest IPL-centric video commercial showcases a moment of hitting a towering six, followed by the now-iconic question, ‘Kya Kha Ke Aaya Hai’. The twist lies in the answer: simple, familiar and deeply rooted in many Indian households – Roti. The film then transitions to showcasing rotis made with Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein, an effortless way to incorporate protein into a daily diet, as just three rotis provide nearly 25% of the daily protein requirement.

With its blend of, humour, and relevance, the campaign brings a fresh perspective to everyday nutritious food, reminding consumers that better performance doesn’t come from complexity but from simple, sustained habits that start with what’s on your plate.

On the launch, Anuj Rustagi- Business Unit Chief Executive, Staples ITC ltd. Said, “With Kya Kha Ke Aaya Hai?’ we wanted to go beyond a communication campaign and create a cultural trigger. For a long time, protein has been seen as something that requires effort, change or supplementation. Our endeavour is to simplify that thinking – to show that something as familiar as roti can play a meaningful role in meeting daily protein needs. Through this campaign, we are reinforcing that better performance and everyday strength begin with small, consistent habits at home.”

This IPL season, Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein invites India to rethink a familiar question – and discover that the answer to everyday nutrition and energy might already be on their plate.

Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein is available on e-commerce platforms in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, in 1kg and 5kg SKUs. Pricing varies by city, starting at ₹80-86 (1kg) and ₹386 – 416 (5kg).