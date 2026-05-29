Business How India’s net FDI went from $28 billion to $1bn in 2 years By Leslie Atkins - 106

FDI was expected to be the reliable type of foreign cash– the kind that developed factories, brought innovation and remained for the long run. FPI was the flighty cousin, fast to leave when markets turned. India’s net FDI has actually now diminished to a drip as increasing repatriation and disinvestment balance out strong inflows. What altered?In the very first 9 months of 2025-26, just $3 billion of net FDI entered into the nation. In 2024-25, that figure was $1 billion– with $81 billion inflow and $80 billion outflow.

The stock exchange boom after 2021 caused a number of foreign business noting in Indian markets. After listing, a huge piece of cash raised was moved to the home nation as repatriation and disinvestment.

Comparable outflows occur when Indian business invest abroad. At the very same time, gross FDI inflows have actually not fallen and have in fact increased after 2023-24. The most significant outflow is not Indian companies investing abroad, however repatriation and disinvestment– cash foreign financiers reclaim after revenues, exits or stake sales.

That alone stood at $ 44.6 billion in between April and December 2025.