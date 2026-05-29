BTS Preview’Arirang’ World Tour Homecoming Show Broadcast With ‘Fire’ Trailer

The band’s unique program in Busan will be transmitted in movie theaters throughout the world on June 13

BTS will set their homecoming program on fire.

The group will go back to South Korea’s Busan Asiad Municipal Stadium on June 13, and strategy to commemorate the huge minute withBTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Busan: Live Viewinga one-night-only live screening in movie theaters worldwide. Now, BTS have actually shared a trailer for the screening, providing fans a taste of what they can anticipate from the broadcast.

Set to “Fya” off their newest release,Arirangthe visual consists of clips from BTS’ world trip in assistance of the brand-new album, where the septet provide their outstanding dance relocations. The trailer likewise included the band’s high-production aspects for their trip.

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TheBTS World Tour’Arirang ‘in Busan: Live Viewingtrailer accompanies the on-sale date for the screening. Fans can discover info about taking part theaters and how to purchase tickets at the BTS Live Viewing website.

BTS’go back to Busan marks their very first program at the home arena considering that 2022, with the group going back to the location following their compulsory military service. Considering that April, they’ve been on trip in assistance of their return albumArirangIn the band’sWanderercover story from May, Jin discussed how he pressed to broaden their live run. “When we initially got our trip strategies, it didn’t have many stops … and it was just going to last about 3 to 4 months. I stated: ‘Now that we’re back, we assured numerous individuals that we would come and fulfill them, and I seem like this is breaking our guarantee.'”

From Wanderer United States.