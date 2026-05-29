24.8 C
London
Friday, May 29, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books BTS Preview’Arirang’ World Tour Homecoming Show Broadcast With ‘Fire’ Trailer

BTS Preview’Arirang’ World Tour Homecoming Show Broadcast With ‘Fire’ Trailer

By
Editor
-
0
108

The band’s unique program in Busan will be transmitted in movie theaters throughout the world on June 13

BTS will set their homecoming program on fire.

The group will go back to South Korea’s Busan Asiad Municipal Stadium on June 13, and strategy to commemorate the huge minute withBTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Busan: Live Viewinga one-night-only live screening in movie theaters worldwide. Now, BTS have actually shared a trailer for the screening, providing fans a taste of what they can anticipate from the broadcast.

Set to “Fya” off their newest release,Arirangthe visual consists of clips from BTS’ world trip in assistance of the brand-new album, where the septet provide their outstanding dance relocations. The trailer likewise included the band’s high-production aspects for their trip.

< iframe title ="BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING - Main Trailer" width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen permit ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V276Pu7NVMM?feature=oembed&autoplay=1" nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,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">

TheBTS World Tour’Arirang ‘in Busan: Live Viewingtrailer accompanies the on-sale date for the screening. Fans can discover info about taking part theaters and how to purchase tickets at the BTS Live Viewing website.

BTS’go back to Busan marks their very first program at the home arena considering that 2022, with the group going back to the location following their compulsory military service. Considering that April, they’ve been on trip in assistance of their return albumArirangIn the band’sWanderercover story from May, Jin discussed how he pressed to broaden their live run. “When we initially got our trip strategies, it didn’t have many stops … and it was just going to last about 3 to 4 months. I stated: ‘Now that we’re back, we assured numerous individuals that we would come and fulfill them, and I seem like this is breaking our guarantee.'”

From Wanderer United States.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

Business 0
MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded...

Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

Business 0
The big story with the new Oura Ring 5...

vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

Business 0
A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut...

Popular

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

Business 0
MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded...

Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

Business 0
The big story with the new Oura Ring 5...

vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

Business 0
A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here