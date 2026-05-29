The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is all set to broaden even more with its upcoming movie Shakti Shaliniwhich guarantees a special mix of scary, folklore, vengeance, and funny. The movie stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa in lead functions and is currently producing buzz for its appealing story and supernatural background. Contributing to the enjoyment, current reports recommend that the movie has actually formally finished up its shoot.

Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini involved Mumbai: Report

According to a Mid-Day report, on May 27, Shakti Shalini finished shooting at Chitrath Studio in Powai after a comprehensive shooting schedule throughout attractive areas in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The movie supposedly went on floorings in March and has actually now concluded production after months of fancy shooting.

Discussing the climax parts and massive setup produced for the movie, a source was priced quote as stating, “Massive sets portraying a Rajasthani town and the interiors of a home were developed. The series reveals the town individuals, specifically ladies, commemorating the defeat of evil.”

Among the significant highlights of the movie is anticipated to be Aneet Padda’s double function. Reports recommend that the starlet will depict 2 completely contrasting characters– one symbolising magnificent goodness and another embodying a cruel fiend. The story is thought to focus on a supernatural fight in between these 2 effective personalities.

The report even more mentioned, “Viineet, who depicts the villain, and Aneet shot the climax throughout Chambal, Datia, Antri, Panihar, Gwalior, and Morena in Madhya Pradesh. They shot considerable parts in Dholpur and Barkhandi in Rajasthan. Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas signed up with the system in May.”

Remarkably, Shakti Shalini is apparently influenced by a Bengali folklore about a female who returns as a cruel spirit after being extremely eliminated. The supernatural entity is stated to target guys as part of her revenge-driven objective. The movie is anticipated to integrate components of folklore scary with the signature home entertainment design related to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

For many years, Maddock Films has actually effectively constructed a devoted fanbase for its horror-comedy franchise with movies like Stree Bhediyaand MunjyaWith Shakti Shalinithe makers seem checking out darker and more mentally layered area while still keeping business appeal.

While a main release date is yet to be revealed, the movie has actually currently become among the most awaited additions to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Fans are now excitedly waiting to see Aneet Padda’s improvement in the supernatural drama and the extreme face-off that lies at the heart of the story.

Check out: Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini might move to 2027 to prevent Shah Rukh Khan’s King clash: Report

More Pages: Shakti Shalini Box Office Collection

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