‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Will Officially Focus on Allie and Dean

The Amazon Prime love does not have a main return date, however audiences can now feel confident this fan-favorite couple will remain in the spotlight when it does

Off Campusfans who can’t get the timeless guitar riffs of Warrant’s” Cherry Pie “out of their heads lastly have something brand-new to focus on.

Social network represent the Amazon Prime series validated Thursday that Season Two of the hit hockey love program will concentrate on characters Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

One & couple negotiated. The next one is keeping rating. ❤ From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie– the Off Campus like story continues in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MTANP7EscS — Off Campus(@offcampusonpv) May 28, 2026

Based upon theThe Dealthe 2015 book by Elle Kennedy,Off Campusfollows a group of college hockey stars at the imaginary Briar University and the females they fall for. Season One ofOff CampusHockey captain Garret Graham (Belmont Cameli) and music significant Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), who begin an equally helpful fake-dating plan that is rapidly made complex by their growing sensations for each other.

“We are so fired up to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our main love of Season Two after starting their love in season one,” series developer Louisa Levy stated in a news release. “But if you fell for Hannah and Garrett, do not stress– they will still be an important part of our robust ensemble.”

The Season Two news comes simply 2 weeks after the very first season ofOff Campuspremiered on May 13.Off Campusis the 3rd most-watched launching series for Amazon Prime perRangevanquishing the preliminary viewership for effective franchises likeThe Summer I Turned Pretty, We Were Liars, Reacher,andThe Boys.The chemistry in between Kalyn and Abdalla was such a fan-favorite minute of the series that the 2 were cast together in a different digital dramaLease Freeby audio erotica business Quinn.

The statement of Dean and Allie as the couple in Season Two is the most recent example ofOff Campusshowrunner and advancement group making the program an unique offering instead of a devoted blow-by-blow of the books. In Kennedy’s initial series, Dean and Allie’s romance takes place in Book Three,Ball game,after the follow-up bookThe Mistakewhich tracks the bad-tempered sunlight love of John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (India Fowler).

“We’re truly delighted about the book-favorite minutes that we’re checking out in Season Two,” Levy informedWandererin May. “But we wish to leave something for the fans to find.”

From Wanderer United States.