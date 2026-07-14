Fulcrum Digital Announces Plans to Hire 800 Technology Professionals

800 new roles span Data engineering, DevOps, test automation, and AI specialists as company scales to meet surging enterprise AI demand

Fulcrum Digital, a global leader in enterprise AI and digital transformation, today announced plans to hire 800 technology professionals over the next nine months, fuelled by a significant new contract win with a marquee enterprise client. The hiring drive reflects the company’s expanding footprint across AI-led digital transformation and marks one of the largest talent buildouts in its history.

The new roles span across India, EU & the US and cover a broad range of disciplines. On the engineering side, Fulcrum Digital is hiring Java developers with Spring Boot and Microservices expertise, .NET Core engineers, and SQL specialists. The drive also encompasses data engineering, DevOps, and test automation professionals, alongside Technical Program Managers with experience leading complex, cross-functional technology programmes. Cutting across all of these is a growing focus on AI-augmented delivery, with additional positions in AI solution architecture, prompt engineering, MLOps, and a new category of forward-deployed engineers- professionals who operate at the intersection of engineering, client engagement, and business strategy.

The nature of demand for technology talent has shifted considerably over the past 18 months. Beyond the established need for data scientists and machine learning engineers, Fulcrum Digital is actively seeking professionals who can bridge technology and business outcomes – those capable of integrating AI into enterprise workflows and delivering measurable results in the field.

“The most valuable AI professionals today are not just technically proficient, they understand how to deploy AI inside real business environments and make it work at scale,” said Bensely Zachariah, Global Head of Human Resources, Fulcrum Digital. “This hiring programme is about building that capability deliberately, across the full stack from engineering to client outcomes.”

“We cannot rely on the external market alone,” said Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman, Fulcrum Digital. “The organisations that will win in AI are those that invest in developing talent as seriously as they recruit it. We are building internal pathways that turn strong engineers into AI practitioners who can deliver enterprise value.”

Underpinning the hiring strategy is a structural shift in how technology is being adopted by enterprise clients. As AI becomes embedded into core operations, Fulcrum Digital sees growing demand for what the industry is beginning to call “forward-deployed engineers” – technical professionals who work directly alongside client teams to deploy, optimise, and iterate on AI solutions in live environments.

Historically, software implementation and product development operated as distinct disciplines. The demands of AI deployment are collapsing that boundary. Fulcrum Digital’s hiring programme is structured to build this hybrid capability at scale.