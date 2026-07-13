Jindal (India) Limited Launches JLP Bandhan digital loyalty program to Strengthen Fabricator Engagement

Launches JLP Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of a nationwide rollout to strengthen engagement with fabricators through a digital rewards platform

Jindal (India) Limited, part of the prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of India’s leading downstream steel products manufacturers, today announced the launch of JLP Bandhan, a dedicated loyalty program designed exclusively for fabricators under the Jindal India Loyalty Program (JLP). The initiative aims to strengthen the company’s engagement with fabricators by recognising their contribution, rewarding loyalty and fostering long-term engagement through a dedicated digital platform.

The BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, has commenced the nationwide rollout of JLP Bandhan, beginning with its first launch event in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The programme will subsequently be introduced across key markets in other states through a series of engagement initiatives aimed at driving enrolment and strengthening relationships with fabricators.

The loyalty program, powered by a dedicated JLP Bandhan mobile app, enables fabricators to register seamlessly, earn reward points on eligible purchases and programme activities, track their points in real time, and redeem them through a wide rewards catalogue. Participants will also receive regular updates, promotional offers and engagement opportunities through the app, WhatsApp, SMS and push notifications.

“At Jindal (India) Limited, we firmly believe that our growth is built on the strength of our partner ecosystem. Fabricators are among the most influential stakeholders in our value chain, and JLP Bandhan reflects our commitment to recognising their contribution while creating meaningful, long-term engagement. Through this technology-driven platform, we aim to offer a transparent, rewarding and seamless experience that not only strengthens partner relationships but also supports our broader vision of sustainable business growth and customer-centric innovation.” said a Jindal (India) Limited spokesperson.

Fabricators play a pivotal role in influencing product selection and driving adoption across the roofing and colour-coated steel ecosystem. Through JLP Bandhan, Jindal (India) Limited seeks to build stronger, long-term relationships with this important stakeholder group by encouraging repeat purchases, enhancing brand preference, and creating continuous engagement through a seamless digital platform.

Currently, Jindal (India) Limited has two advanced manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, and their capabilities include advanced color coating, galvanizing, and galvalume technologies. The company offers a comprehensive range of products across three major divisions that include sheets, pipes, and aluminum foil. With strong brands like Jindal Sabrang, Jindal NeuColour+ and Jindal Rangeen, Jindal (India) Limited dominates the colour-coated sheets market, particularly in Eastern India, and maintains a significant presence across the country. Currently, 70% of the company’s total production consists of coated flat steel products, which remains a key area of focus for future growth and expansion.



Founded in 1952, Jindal (India) Limited is part of B C Jindal Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. With over Rs 18,000 crore turnover, the group, led by Shyam Jindal, Promoter, B C Jindal Group, is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses like packaging films, energy & steel products.