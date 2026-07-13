LDA eyes July-end launch for Naimish Nagar, Varun Vihar jobs

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will introduce its enthusiastic Naimish Nagar and Varun Vihar real estate plans before completion of July after holding off the proposed June rollout. The authority has actually finished all preparatory work and is now waiting for the chief minister’s schedule for the official launch. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/12/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1783873714866.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image (Sourced)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar stated the foundation for both plans has actually been finished and the authority anticipates the launch before completion of this month.” All preparations have actually been finished and we are now awaiting the chief minister’s schedule,” he stated.

The launch will mark among the LDA’s most significant domestic offerings over the last few years, with 3,105 domestic plots to be provided in the very first stage throughout the 2 greenfield municipalities. The authority will use plots varying from 72 square metres to 450 square metres, accommodating various classifications of property buyers.

Varun Vihar, topped about 6,580 acres along the Agra Expressway, will use 1,926 property plots in the very first stage, consisting of 1,218 plots in Kailash Khand and 708 plots in Kashi Khand. It is anticipated to accommodate almost 3.5 lakh citizens.

The Naimish Nagar town, spread out throughout about 3,600 acres on IIM Road, will use 1,179 property plots in its very first stage, making up 669 plots in Brahma Khand and 510 plots in Bhumi Khand. The job is being established in stages, with land acquisition continuing in towns under Bakshi Ka Talab tehsil.

LDA authorities stated both tasks are developed to support the city’s organized growth by developing brand-new domestic centers with supporting social and physical facilities. The authority anticipates strong need for the plots as both municipalities lie along emerging development passages and are prepared with large roadways, parks, public features and area for future civic facilities.