UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags environmental concerns, launches 35-crore sapling drive

Expressing concern over environmental degradation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said people take care of their own health but often ignore the health of Mother Earth, as he launched the state’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign to plant 35 crore saplings.

“A mother is the most beautiful gift for every person and every living being. This gift is also present for all of us in the form of Mother Earth. We are concerned about our own health. From time to time, we visit doctors, but we do not make any arrangements for the treatment of Mother Earth, on whom we all depend. It is because of her that life itself survives, but we do not think about her health,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath made the remarks at the inauguration of the mega campaign ‘Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam’ under which 35 crore saplings will be planted.

He also said that after coming to power in 2017, the BJP-led government in the state initiated a campaign to remove halogen lights from the state, and LED street lights were installed.

“Because of this, the UP government managed to save Rs 100 crore. There has been a significant reduction in carbon emissions previously caused by halogen lights. Attractive LED street lights can now be seen illuminating the city, replacing the old halogen ones, which used to burn up insects and emit a terrible stench. This was an effort towards renewable energy,” Adityanath said.

He added that the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ is providing solar panels that have effectively halved the electricity bills, while simultaneously making a new source of green energy available.

Referring to the PM Ujjwala Yojana, Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided free LPG connections to 10 crore families.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, two crore families benefited from this, he added.

“Ayodhya has become the state’s first solar city. The street lights and the lighting in government buildings are powered entirely by the electricity generated within the solar city itself. All necessary steps have been taken to fulfil our obligations towards nature,” he said.