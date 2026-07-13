adidas Celebrates Football, Culture and Community Through Landmark Mizoram Exhibition Match

As part of its FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations in India, adidas brings the spirit of the world’s biggest football tournament to Mizoram, one of the country’s most passionate football states.

The celebration comes alive through action packed football matches, live music, Cheraw performance (Mizoram’s iconic Bamboo Dance) and a short film, released post the event, capturingthe unique football culture of the region.

The exhibition match was played with TRIONDA, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball.

adidas India brought its FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations to Mizoram by partnering with the Mizoram Football Association and hosting a special evening that fused football with the state’s music, dance and sporting culture at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, one of India’s highest and most iconic stadiums.

The evening opened with a live performance by Mendal, followed by a traditional Cheraw (bamboo dance) performance – celebrating the state’s cultural heritage. This was followed by two matches that were kicked off by the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Mr. Lalduhoma. The first between the state’s A-listers, from musicians and artists to YouTubers and fashion creators, people from all walks competing on one field. The second between elite athletes and India’s top footballers, all played using TRIONDA, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The evening closed with a performance by Lilac, followed by a presentation ceremony.

Marking the occasion, the brand also released a short film capturing the emotion, passion and everyday spirit of football in Mizoram – a tribute to a state where the game runs deeper than sport, set against the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As the Official Partner of FIFA, adidas has been celebrating the World Cup and connecting with its fans across India through digital takeovers of FIFA’s official channels, a first-of-its-kind Spotify Megahit Mix integration, and bold OOH and DOOH executions in key markets.

The brand has also brought the tournament closer to the football community through the adidas Creators League and immersive retail experiences featuring football installations, gaming zones and interactive product activations. Mizoram marks the most personal chapter of this celebration yet, bringing the World Cup home to a state where football is a way of life.

Speaking on the initiative, Bhawna Sikka, Senior Director brand, adidas India said, “Football isn’t just played in Mizoram, but it is lived every single day. The passion that exists here makes it one of the most inspiring football communities in the country. As the world comes together to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, we wanted to celebrate a community that has long embodied the spirit of the game. Through this, we wanted to tell an authentic story of a region where football is part of everyday life and create experiences that bring fans, culture and the game closer together. We have been working to make football a truly immersive experience for Indian fans at every level, and Mizoram is the most authentic expression of that belief.”

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Lalreng Puia, Honorary Secretary of Mizoram Football Association said, “Football has always been at the heart of Mizoram, shaping communities and creating opportunities for young talent across the state. Seeing a global sports brand celebrate our clubs, our traditions and our people on a national stage is a proud moment for Mizoram. Initiatives like this not only shine a spotlight on our football ecosystem but also encourage greater investment in grassroot football and inspire the next generation to dream bigger.”

As the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to inspire millions across the globe, adidas remains committed to celebrating the communities that keep the spirit of football alive every day. Through stories like Mizoram’s, the brand continues to champion football culture in India by creating experiences that connect local passion with the global game.