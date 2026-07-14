MakeMyTrip Launches OneCircle, a Global Rewards Program With 13,300+ Accommodation Properties

MakeMyTrip today announced the launch of OneCircle, a global rewards program built around the Indian traveller, bringing together a collaborative network of 13,376 accommodation properties including hotels and alternate accommodations across 1,002 cities worldwide (as of June 30, 2026) onto a single platform.

OneCircle launches at significant scale, covering 868 cities across India, with over 12,330 accommodation properties in India under one rewards program. Internationally, the program extends to 1046 properties across 39 countries covering 134 destinations, chosen for their salience to outbound Indian travel. Properties have been onboarded based on consumer ratings, on-ground assessment by MakeMyTrip’s supply team, and their interest in joining the program.

OneCircle brings together a diverse mix of accommodation partners, ranging from independent hotels to homestays and villas, across luxury, premium, and budget segments. It offers travellers the flexibility to choose from a wide variety of stays tailored to their preferences and budgets. Travellers stand to earn a minimum of 10% of their accommodation spend back as reward points on every booking, redeemable on their next stay anywhere in the network.

The program is weighted towards the non-metro markets driving India’s domestic travel growth: three in four participating properties sit in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Jaipur have emerged as the top cities by number of properties, while Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Kerala lead by state footprint. The program covers a wide range of destinations, from metros and business hubs to hill stations, beaches, spiritual centres, and offbeat getaways, across every price point from affordable stays to luxury hotels catering to both leisure and business travellers

Rajesh Magow, Executive Director & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “OneCircle is built on a simple idea: every trip should be more rewarding for the traveller, and every accommodation partner should have a way to turn that into lasting business. For travellers, that means earning real value on every stay at home or abroad. For our partners, it opens a new channel of demand and a way to build relationships with returning guests.”

Since its phased rollout, OneCircle has seen encouraging early traction with travellers.