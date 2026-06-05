Finelistings Brings Private Jet and Helicopter Charter Services to India’s Premium Travelers

Finelistings, India’s curated luxury marketplace, has announced the expansion of its premium aviation offering with the launch of Fine Charters, its dedicated private jet and helicopter charter vertical. The service caters to discerning customers that require private air services done properly. Privately, effectively, and without any hassles usually associated with booking such valuable services.

India is seeing a rise in the number of its wealthy population, and along with it comes a rise in the expectations from transportation services. Private air transport is no longer a luxury for some, it is a calculated decision on part of many privileged travelers. Fine Charters is Finelistings’ answer to that shift.

Arjun Singh Rajput, Managing Director of Finelistings, explained the thinking behind the launch: “Private aviation has crossed a threshold in India. It’s no longer just about status. The people coming to us want to protect their time, travel on their terms, and not deal with the unpredictability of commercial flying when the stakes are high. What we’re building with Fine Charters is something that actually earns that trust. Every charter should feel like it was arranged specifically for you, because it was.”

The vertical offers on-demand access to private jets, helicopters, and chartered aircraft for domestic and international travel across a wide range of needs: business trips, leisure getaways, destination weddings, medical travel, and last-minute plans that simply cannot wait. Every booking is supported by concierge-led assistance, so clients are looked after at each stage of the journey rather than handed a confirmation and left to figure out the rest.

Aneesh Mathur, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Finelistings, added: “We’ve always believed that removing friction is one of the most valuable things a luxury platform can do. Premium consumers don’t want to chase down vendors, verify credentials, or manage logistics on their own for something this important. With Fine Charters, we’re applying the same approach that guides Fine Homes: verified access, real concierge support, and a process that doesn’t ask the client to do the heavy lifting.”

The launch sits within Finelistings’ larger goal of building a connected luxury ecosystem where premium buyers can discover and access high-value assets and services under one roof. Fine Charters joins Fine Homes, the platform’s curated luxury residential property vertical, as the company continues to expand across the categories that matter most to India’s affluent consumers. They can also explore charter options through Finelistings app with Android and iOS version, making luxury travel more accessible and convenient to manage.

According to Prateek Malhotra, Chief Financial Officer, Finelistings Technologies Ltd,

“Premium customers are redefining how they perceive value today. The aspects of convenience, efficiency, reliability, and accessibility have become just as important as luxury itself. This is something Fine Charters fully understands. At Fine Charters, we have set our sights on creating premium products that not only provide a great experience but are designed to deliver reliability and accessibility as well.”

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New Delhi, Finelistings has grown into a full luxury lifestyle platform spanning premium cars, luxury residences, private charters, and curated experiences. Fine Charters marks another step in the company’s commitment to becoming the most trusted destination for how India’s premium consumers live, travel, and acquire.