MakeMyTrip Foundation Rebuilds and Inaugurates Government High School in Flood-Affected Manali

MakeMyTrip Foundation, the social impact arm of MakeMyTrip, today inaugurated the newly rebuilt Government High School in Shaleen Village, Manali, Himachal Pradesh. In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that struck the region in 2023, which caused widespread damage to lives, livelihoods, and public infrastructure, MakeMyTrip Foundation launched a long-term relief and rehabilitation initiative, with the reconstruction of the school as a key part of this effort. The project was implemented in collaboration with the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, with support from the local administration of Manali, the Hotel Association of Manali, and the Rotary Club.

Classes were being held in shops within the APMC premises for nearly three years as a stop-gap solution. The newly rebuilt facility changes that. The school has been rebuilt with the capacity to accommodate up to 150 students. Designed to meet modern educational standards, it now has 8 classrooms, 2 smart classrooms, a science laboratory, a computer laboratory, a library, and a multipurpose hall, giving students in this mountainous region access to infrastructure that matches the standards of larger urban centres.

Dr. Sunil Thakur, Deputy Director, Quality Education, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, said “Shaleen Village sits at the heart of one of India’s most beloved regions, Kullu-Manali, and the communities who have called it home deserve infrastructure that reflects that. We are grateful to MakeMyTrip Foundation for standing by this community through its recovery, and for ensuring that the response went beyond immediate relief to something that will serve these children for generations, and we are confident that this school will open new doors for the children.”

Gunjeet Singh Cheema, SDM, Manali, said, “It is heartening to see the children getting the opportunity to learn in a space equipped with modern infrastructure that gives them room to dream bigger for their future. It will support the teachers too, providing them with the tools to teach and engage more effectively with their students. We are grateful for this collaboration with MakeMyTrip Foundation, and for the shared belief that every child deserves the opportunity to grow and thrive. It is a symbol of renewed hope and a brighter tomorrow.”

Yuvaraj Srivastava, Trustee, MakeMyTrip Foundation, and Group CHRO MakeMyTrip, said, “When a community begins to rebuild, hope often returns in small, powerful moments, and few are as profoundly moving as children walking into a school that finally feels like it belongs to them. This is what drives us at MakeMyTrip Foundation: the belief that resilient, inclusive destinations are built by empowering the communities at their core. Seeing Shaleen Village now home to a school that matches urban standards is incredibly special, and we are glad to have worked with the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, with support from the local administration of Manali, to make it happen.”

Beyond the school, the Foundation’s efforts spanned immediate relief and long-term reconstruction across the region. On the infrastructure side, it contributed material for the construction of 6 Bailey bridges, donated over 30 metric tons of interlink chains for landslide protection walls, supported the restoration of irrigation and water supply in Kaza, and provided rescue equipment to local volunteer groups. On the humanitarian side, the Foundation distributed relief kits to over 600 families and extended support to an old age home, an orphanage, and a hostel for differently abled women.