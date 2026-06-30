Kaspersky wins “Cybersecurity Brand of the Year” at Bharat PSU Manthan 2026, champions AI-driven consumer cyber safety

Kaspersky has been recognized as the “Cybersecurity Brand of the Year” at Bharat PSU Manthan 2026, held at The Shangri-La, New Delhi on June 12, 2026. The award underscores Kaspersky’s leadership in consumer cybersecurity and its commitment to building cyber resilience across India’s growing digital ecosystem.

The recognition came alongside a keynote delivered by Purushottam Bhatia, Head of Consumer Business, South Asia, Kaspersky, titled “Raising a Cyber-Safe Generation: Protecting Indian Families in the Age of AI Threats.” The address spotlighted India’s expanding consumer threat landscape, with Kaspersky having blocked 4.7 crore web-based threats in 2025 alone. With 82.2% of Indian children accessing mobile devices by age 14 and AI-powered tools increasingly democratizing cybercrime, the keynote made a case for proactive, family-first cybersecurity as a national priority.

Central to Kaspersky’s narrative was its more than two-decade heritage of deploying AI and machine learning in cybersecurity. Kaspersky’s multi-layered detection approach embeds AI at every stage, enabling the company to identify over 500,000 new malicious files every day globally. Bhatia also presented Kaspersky’s KidZania Cyber Investigation Centre initiative, launched across KidZania Mumbai and Delhi, where children aged six and above take on the role of a Cyber Investigator in a purpose-built role-play environment. The initiative is part of Kaspersky’s global Kids Cyber Resilience Project and represents India’s first dedicated cybersecurity education experience for children.

“India’s digital future is being built by its families, and protecting it requires cybersecurity education that begins early and reaches every household. Our two-decade AI-driven threat intelligence heritage gives us a decisive edge against the next wave of attacks, and being recognized at Bharat PSU Manthan reinforces our resolve to be India’s trusted partner in national cyber resilience. At Kaspersky, we remain committed to ensuring India’s digital growth is matched by equally robust digital safety,” said Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Consumer Business, South Asia, Kaspersky.

Commenting on the recognition, Mohit Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Veloxx Media, said, “Kaspersky exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership that is shaping a safer digital world. Their thought-provoking session on protecting Indian families from emerging AI-powered cyber threats brought a vital perspective to Bharat PSU Manthan 2026. We are proud to recognize Kaspersky as the ‘Cybersecurity Brand of the Year’ at the Bharat PSU Manthan 2026, Second Edition, an honor that reflects their global expertise, relentless pursuit of innovation, and enduring contribution to strengthening digital trust and resilience.”

Bharat PSU Manthan, organized by Velox Media, is a premier platform that convenes senior leadership from India’s public sector undertakings to deliberate on policy, technology, and innovation priorities for the nation. This year marked the second edition of the flagship event.



As part of its ongoing efforts to make cyber safety more accessible for Indian families, Kaspersky has partnered with KidZania to offer a special package that includes a 30-day free trial, up to 40% off on Premium protection, and a complimentary one-year Safe Kids subscription worth INR 1,439, available at kaspersky.co.in.