Ajmal reimagines the world of Oud through an immersive sensorial showcase at AYC 2026

Ajmal, one of the region’s most respected names in perfumery and Oud craftsmanship, presented an immersive sensorial showcase at All You Can — AYC 2026, held at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, from 26 to 28 June 2026. Conceived as an olfactive journey into the world of Oud, the Ajmal experience brought together fragrance, ingredients, storytelling and spatial design to offer visitors a closer understanding of the craft behind Middle Eastern perfumery.

Spread across 33 sq. m., the showcase invited visitors into a thoughtfully curated world where scent served as the medium for discovery. Rather than presenting fragrance as a product, the experience sought to reveal the stories, traditions and craftsmanship that have shaped Ajmal’s legacy over generations.

Visitors began their journey through a series of immersive touchpoints that gradually unfolded the story of Oud — an ingredient deeply woven into Ajmal’s heritage. At the heart of the experience were two transparent Oud Chambers, intimate spaces created to encourage a moment of sensory immersion. One guest at a time stepped inside for a brief encounter with the richness, warmth and complexity of Oud, experiencing the ingredient not merely as a fragrance note, but as an emotion, memory and cultural expression.

Emerging from the chambers, guests were invited to continue their exploration through a curated fragrance and ingredients trail. The experience brought together some of Ajmal’s most recognised creations alongside the raw materials that inspire them — including Oud, Rose, Jasmine, Saffron, Amber, Musk, Sandalwood, Bergamot, Patchouli and Vanilla. Through scent, texture and storytelling, visitors discovered how individual ingredients contribute to the character and identity of a fragrance, offering a deeper appreciation of the artistry behind every creation.

Together, these elements transformed the space into a sensory narrative that invited visitors to pause, explore and engage with fragrance beyond the bottle. The experience was built around a simple belief: fragrance is not merely worn, but experienced.

Speaking on the showcase, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Group, said, “Oud is not just an ingredient for us; it is central to our identity. At AYC 2026, we wanted visitors to step into the world of Ajmal and experience the depth of Oud, the warmth of the chamber and the generations of craftsmanship that inform every creation. This was conceived not as a conventional brand booth, but as a memory-led encounter with our heritage. For us, true craftsmanship is experienced long after the moment has passed.”

Over the three days, the Ajmal showcase recorded 4-5k visitors, with Oud Chamber emerging as the most engaged experience. Ajmal’s presence at AYC 2026 reflects the brand’s continued investment in immersive, experience-led engagement in India, as it brings its heritage of Oud craftsmanship closer to a new generation of fragrance consumers.