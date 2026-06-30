Aegan-Sri Devi’s Haiku inches closer to launch as it finishes significant turning point

Aegan and Sridevi Apalla in the very first appearance poster from Haiku Upgraded on : 30 Jun 2026, 5:45 am Days after covering recording, Haikustarring Aegan ofKozhipannai Chelladurai-popularity and Sri Devi, understood forCourt– State vs. A Nobodyhas actually gotten in the calling stage. The makers revealed that the very first phase of the post production has actually started with an easy pooja event. Apart from Sri Devi,Haikuis likewise set to starMinnal MuraliandSesham Mike-il Fathimastar Femina George in an essential function. According to the posters launched till now, the movie seems a breezy romantic performer. More information, consisting of the plot and the rest of the cast members, are yet to be revealed.

On the technical group,Haikuhas actually music made up by Siddhu Kumar, cinematography by Priyesh Gurusamy and modifying by Sakthi Pranesh. It has a movie script collectively composed by Yuvaraj along with Hariharan Ram. Formerly, Vijay Bulganin was revealed as the music author, however was just recently changed by Siddhu Kumar.

Haikuis backed by Dr D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu, with Srinivas Niranjan acting as the co-producer. This is star Aegan’s 3rd cooperation with Vision Cinema House afterJoe(2023) andKozhipannai Chelladurai( 2024 ).

A release date for Haiku is yet to be revealed.