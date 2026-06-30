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Business Rahul Ravindran gives up X app after online abuse turns individual: ‘I am done’ By Editor - 277 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Upgraded on : 30 Jun 2026, 6:36 am Director-actor Rahul Ravindran has actually stated he is leaving X after getting violent messages and declared death dangers directed at his kids amidst an online storm surrounding conversations on the death of Pune-based Ketan Agarwal. The filmmaker stated the circumstance intensified beyond difference and ended up being deeply individual, ultimately pressing him to erase the platform from his phone. In a post revealing his exit, Rahul composed, “I am done,” including that although he had actually wished to give up X for a long time, he continued utilizing it to follow sports updates, specifically protection of Indian sports beyond cricket. Rahul stated the occurrence unfolded while he was enjoying the Brazil vs Japan football match and briefly opened X to examine a football-related account. Rather, he wound up reading his alerts– something he later on stated he was sorry for. Assessing the effect of the messages, Rahul stated they left him mad and mentally disrupted. He included that he did not like the variation of himself that emerged while engaging with the hostility online and no longer desired a social networks platform to have that sort of impact over him. I was sitting and viewing the Brazil v Japan video game. I wished to examine a football associated Twitter account about something and I opened this app. I made the error of inspecting my notices too. And I encountered this tweet. I want I had not. I kept looking at … pic.twitter.com/abRnWC58Y2 — Rahul Ravindran (@ 23_rahulr) June 29, 2026 The online reaction started after Rahul reacted to a user who questioned whether he would make a movie on violence and “atrocities versus males”, referencing the current Ketan Agarwal case and drawing parallels to Rahul’s current directorial The Girlfriendstarring Rashmika Mandanna. Attending to the recommendation, Rahul stated he did not see separated criminal activities devoted by specific ladies as comparable to systemic injustice. He discussed that the concepts checked out in The Girlfriend were formed by his observations of enduring gender imbalances instead of specific criminal events.

Rahul stated that while criminal offenses versus guys can be dreadful and be worthy of attention, he saw them in a different way from structural inequalities that females experience in daily life. According to him, the movie was planned to take a look at subtle types of control and psychological suffocation instead of portray severe violence.

The filmmaker likewise mentioned that The Girlfriend does not represent its male lead as physically violent or unfaithful. Rather, he stated the movie tries to analyze relationship characteristics that might appear regular on the surface area however still restrict a female’s sense of identity and company. At the very same time, Rahul preserved that he was open to criticism and conversation and stated public discussions must leave space for self-questioning and varying perspectives.

The debate likewise attracted vocalist Chinmayi Sripada, Rahul’s better half, who safeguarded him by resharing an earlier post of his about compassion, shared regard and marital relationship. Her remarks set off more responses online, extending the argument and drawing extra criticism towards the couple.