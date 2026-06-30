Rahul Ravindran gives up X app after online abuse turns individual: ‘I am done’

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30 Jun 2026, 6:36 am
Director-actor Rahul Ravindran has actually stated he is leaving X after getting violent messages and declared death dangers directed at his kids amidst an online storm surrounding conversations on the death of Pune-based Ketan Agarwal.
The filmmaker stated the circumstance intensified beyond difference and ended up being deeply individual, ultimately pressing him to erase the platform from his phone. In a post revealing his exit, Rahul composed, “I am done,” including that although he had actually wished to give up X for a long time, he continued utilizing it to follow sports updates, specifically protection of Indian sports beyond cricket.
Rahul stated the occurrence unfolded while he was enjoying the Brazil vs Japan football match and briefly opened X to examine a football-related account. Rather, he wound up reading his alerts– something he later on stated he was sorry for.
Assessing the effect of the messages, Rahul stated they left him mad and mentally disrupted. He included that he did not like the variation of himself that emerged while engaging with the hostility online and no longer desired a social networks platform to have that sort of impact over him.
I was sitting and viewing the Brazil v Japan video game. I wished to examine a football associated Twitter account about something and I opened this app. I made the error of inspecting my notices too. And I encountered this tweet. I want I had not.
I kept looking at … pic.twitter.com/abRnWC58Y2