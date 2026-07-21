Arijit Singh’s New ‘Awarapan 2’ Track Raises Questions About His Return to Playback Singing

The acclaimed singer, who had announced he was stepping away from film songs earlier this year, leads the swaying song ‘Yeh Awarapen’ composed by Amaal Mallik and lyricists Rashmi Virag

Hitmaker Arijit Singh appears on the new Bollywood song “Yeh Awarapan,” which released on July 21, 2026, composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag for the Bollywood film Awarapan 2.

The release has been dubbed as a “comeback” for the singing star, who announced he was stepping away from playback projects to focus on his own material at the start of 2026. Ahead of the song’s release, composer Amaal Malik responded to a user on X, saying that Singh had agreed to record the track only “last week,” and dismissing claims that it was an old commitment. A source close to the project also confirmed to Rolling Stone India, on the condition of anonymity, that the song was recorded after Singh announced his decision to step away from playback projects. However, according to The Print, Singh’s management team said that the singer would not be returning to playback singing.

The swaying, melancholy song, which features a hint of rock balladry and pop, is led as ably as ever by Singh, with the visual depicting a forlorn, heartbroken protagonist portrayed by actor Emraan Hashmi. Also seen in the video is actor Disha Patani, the female lead in the romantic drama directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, slated to release on Aug. 14, 2026, in theaters. Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film directed by Mohit Suri, with both projects produced by Vishesh Films.

It was back in January 2026 that Singh told followers that he was “not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist.” In the months since, Singh has released songs outside of the film space with artists like Prajakta Shukre (“Ya Tum“) and Shekhar Ravjiani (“Raina“), even as previously recorded songs like “Gehra Hua” and “Phir Se” composed by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics by Irshad Kamil for the Dhurandhar films have reached familiar hit status. In June, Singh led “Tujhko,” composed by Pritam, alongside Sunidhi Chauhan and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya for the rom-com Cocktail 2.