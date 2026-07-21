Thor Battles Doctor Doom, Reunites With Steve Rogers in New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

“We’re going to need a miracle,” Chris Hemsworth proclaims in the new clip for the highly anticipated superhero flick

The newest generation of Avengers assemble in the official trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18.

The new clip offers the most extensive look yet at the film, which will find the myriad heroes of the multiverse teaming up to face the supervillain Doctor Doom. Doom is set to be played by Robert Downey Jr., returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after previously playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, though the new trailer doesn’t give too much away in terms of his highly-anticipated return.

What it does feature is a big rallying pep talk from Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as he tries to unite the X-Men, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, surviving members of the Avengers, and the newcomers from Thunderbolts. “Put aside your petty squabbles and presume nothing except this,” Thor intones. “If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. But mark my words, we’re going to need a miracle.”

While the trailer does tease a bit of the big final battle between Thor and Doctor Doom, the clip pointedly closes on an arguably even bigger encounter: The reunion of Thor and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, the one-time Captain America and former leader of the Avengers.

Avengers: Doomsday will, of course, feature an overstuffed ensemble cast of actors from the past several years of Marvel films and TV shows. Along with Downey Jr., Hemsworth, and Evans, it will feature Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, and James Marsden. Both Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are set to reprise their roles from past X-Men films as Professor X and Magneto, respectively.

Returning to direct Avengers: Doomsday are Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the last two Avengers films, 2018’s Infinity War and 2019’s Endgame. They’re also set to helm the Doomsday follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set for release in December 2027.

From Rolling Stone US.