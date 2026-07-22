What is PPI and why will it change WPI in India?

The federal government has actually begun the retirement of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), presenting India’s very first set of Producer Price Index (PPI) information on June 15 and setting a five-year shift duration before WPI is ceased, according to a news release provided by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The modification, more than twenty years in the making, will ultimately need companies to reconsider how they rate and index agreements. “Businesses should not wait until the formal replacement of WPI by PPI to reassess their contractual frameworks,” stated DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India.

Check out: India presents PPI for items and services, starts shift from WPI

What is WPI, and what is PPI?

According to the Ministry’s main release, the WPI determines cost modifications for products at the wholesale phase. PPI, on the other hand, steps rates gotten by manufacturers at the point of production, before wholesale margins and taxes are included.

To put it merely: think about a package of biscuits. The PPI is the cost the factory gets at the point of production. The WPI tracks its cost an action later on, when it goes into bulk wholesale trading. The CPI, even more down the line, is what you lastly pay at the retail store.

The Ministry states PPI has 3 elements:

Output PPI (OPPI): The rates manufacturers get for their output.

Input PPI (IPPI): The rates manufacturers spend for inputs, presently restricted to production, and launched on a trial basis.

Service PPI (SPPI): Prices for services, beginning with 7 sectors, banking, securities deals, insurance coverage, pension fund management, trains, air traveler transportation and telecom.

Together, the federal government states, output and input information demonstrate how an increase in input expenses, like the expense of sugar or flour increasing, ultimately goes through to the rate of the end product.

Along with introducing PPI, the Ministry likewise modified WPI’s base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12 and broadened its basket from 697 to 957 products, according to the main release.

Solar, wind and nuclear power have actually been included under electrical power, and unrefined petroleum and gas have actually been moved from “primary articles” to “fuel and power” for cleaner category.

Why is WPI being changed?

India has actually long depended on 2 indices to track inflation: WPI, which determines rates at the wholesale phase, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which determines what customers pay.

The missing out on piece, according to the federal government, has actually constantly been the rate at the factory gate: what manufacturers themselves get or spend for items and services. PPI is developed to fill that space.

The WPI structure likewise omits the services sector, although services now represent majority of India’s economy.

The federal government has stated the shift brings India in line with the practice followed by sophisticated economies such as the United States, UK, EU, Japan and China, and with approach advised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

What are the ramifications, and what modifications?

PPI is not changing WPI over night. According to the release, both indices will run in parallel for 5 years before WPI is ceased, offering organizations and federal government departments time to change.

The shift matters most for agreements. The Ministry keeps in mind that WPI is presently the recommendation point for indexation, expense escalation and agreement rates throughout markets, straight impacting capital, tariff modifications and risk-sharing in between celebrations. That is why the five-year shift window exists.

Srivastava included that companies ought to utilize this window to compare both indices and start recalibrating escalation provisions, especially in brand-new and long-lasting agreements. Secret threats flagged throughout the shift consist of possible inequalities in between WPI and PPI patterns, friction in renegotiating existing agreements, and the requirement for dependable historic standards.

PPI’s function likewise extends beyond inflation tracking. It has actually currently started feeding into the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and the federal government is preparing to utilize it to deflate small output while approximating genuine GDP, with a modified back-series anticipated in August.

Check out: Govt to change WPI with Producer Price Index for future procurement agreements

According to Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, Crisil, WPI and CPI are presently both utilized to deflate rates for GDP estimate, and PPI, being a better step of producer-level rates, is anticipated to take control of that function with time.

Input PPI stays on a trial basis in the meantime. The Ministry has actually stated this is purposeful, suggested to evaluate information quality and collect feedback from stakeholders before it ends up being a complete, policy-grade index, implying that more improvements in protection and method are most likely as more information appears.

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