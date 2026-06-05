Aratt Developers Plants Over 2,500 Saplings Across Bengaluru, Coorg and Ooty, Marking World Environment Day 2026

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Aratt Developers announced the successful plantation of over 2,500 saplings across Bengaluru, Coorg and Ooty, fulfilling a key sustainability commitment made in June 2025. Under the initiative, the company pledged to plant five saplings for every unit sold, reinforcing its long-term vision of creating developments that contribute positively to both communities and the environment. The plantation drive has been carried out across the company’s residential and hospitality destinations, helping enhance local biodiversity and green cover. The initiative builds on Aratt’s broader commitment to responsible development and environmental stewardship.

As India continues to place greater emphasis on ecological restoration and expanding green cover, tree plantation remains one of the most impactful ways to support climate resilience and create healthier living environments. Through this initiative, Aratt Developers aims to ensure that every home purchased contributes to a larger environmental purpose, transforming homeownership into a meaningful step towards a greener future.

“At Aratt Developers, sustainability is not a one-day observance but a long-term responsibility. Last year, we committed to planting five saplings for every unit sold, and today we are proud to have crossed the milestone of 2,500 saplings across Bengaluru, Coorg and Ooty. Every tree planted represents our belief that development and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand. As we continue to build homes and communities, we remain equally committed to creating greener landscapes that benefit future generations. This initiative is a reflection of our vision to leave behind not just quality developments, but a lasting positive impact on the environment.” — Mr. Vishal Vincent Tony, Managing Director, Aratt Developers and Founder, Ayatana Hospitalities.