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Business Sigma: Fans area Jason Sanjay’s take on politics in very first single; stimulates dispute By Editor - 138

Upgraded on : 05 Jun 2026, 6:38 am With Jason Sanjay’s launching directorial Sigmaincluding Sundeep Kishan in the lead, all set for release in theatres in a month, the makers launched the movie’s very first single on Thursday. Entitled ‘Sigma Stylethe tune is a rap number with lots of energetic beats. That was not was captured fans’ eye. Sigma Stylehad youth-focussed lyrics and likewise included a Rajinikanth discussion in it. “Vazhi Thani Vazhi, Andha Aandava En Pakkam,” it stated. A line that apparently hinted at Jason Sanjay’s take on politics ended up being a talking point on the web. “Padhavi Mel Aasai Illa, Porul Pathu Viral,” it stated, which numerous deduced as his own words, stressing his disinterest in protecting a political/top-level position for himself. Some had actually likewise explained how Jason had actually recreated a scene from his dad and existing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s movie Pokkiri (2007) where he is standing with a mugshot board of his name.

Making up the tune, Thaman S has likewise sang it with Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude. A Telugu variation of the tune is likewise offered on YouTube.

The ensemble cast of Sigma consists of Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, in addition to numerous cameo looks.

According to the makers, it is a “high-stakes heist” movie, using a mix of action, humour, break-in, and treasure-hunt components. Production onSigmahas actually been covered in areas such as Chennai, Thalakona, Thailand, and Salem.

Sigma‘s technical team functions music author Thaman, cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen KL, and art director Benjamin M. The movie is slated to launch in theatres on July 31.