Sigma: Fans area Jason Sanjay’s take on politics in very first single; stimulates dispute

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05 Jun 2026, 6:38 am
With Jason Sanjay’s launching directorial Sigmaincluding Sundeep Kishan in the lead, all set for release in theatres in a month, the makers launched the movie’s very first single on Thursday. Entitled ‘Sigma Stylethe tune is a rap number with lots of energetic beats. That was not was captured fans’ eye.
Sigma Stylehad youth-focussed lyrics and likewise included a Rajinikanth discussion in it. “Vazhi Thani Vazhi, Andha Aandava En Pakkam,” it stated. A line that apparently hinted at Jason Sanjay’s take on politics ended up being a talking point on the web. “Padhavi Mel Aasai Illa, Porul Pathu Viral,” it stated, which numerous deduced as his own words, stressing his disinterest in protecting a political/top-level position for himself.
Some had actually likewise explained how Jason had actually recreated a scene from his dad and existing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s movie Pokkiri (2007) where he is standing with a mugshot board of his name.