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Business Swasika validates Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju-Ashwath Marimuthu woman-centric movie By Editor - 133

(From L to R) Swasika, Ashwath Marimuthu, Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Upgraded on : 05 Jun 2026, 6:15 am Simply a couple of days back, we reported that Pradeep Ranganathan is hypothesized to produce a woman-centric movie starring Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu in crucial functions. While it has actually just been hypothesized all this while, the movie has actually been formally validated by star Swasika. Swasika was just recently seen in Karuppuheadlined by Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji. She played a little grey-shaded function along with director-actor RJ Balaji. While discussing her approaching movies to SS Musicshe exposed that she has actually signed up with the cast of Pradeep Ranganathan’s next job as manufacturer. Validating the task, Swasika stated, “A film has started under Pradeep Ranganathan sir’s production banner. I am a part of the film alongside Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu. I am getting to do a good character in this combination. Ashwath is debuting as a hero in the film. Audience favourite Mamitha is headlining this female-centric movie. It has just gone on floors, and I have commenced filming.” While Swasika did not expose information about the characters, speculations are swarming that Ashwath plays a police officer in the movie. With the movie currently under production, the shooting is anticipated to be finished up quickly. While these reports have actually not pointed out a director, it is hypothesized that a debutant and an erstwhile assistant of Pradeep Ranganathan will helm the movie. The makers are yet to formally make a statement about the task.

This yet-to-be-titled movie will mark Pradeep’s sophomore production endeavor. The actor-director made his launching as a manufacturer with Loveyapathe Hindi remake of his Love TodayHe was among the lots of manufacturers of the movie. The movie marks Pradeep’s 2nd partnership with Mamitha Baiju after Dude and with Ashwath Marimuthu after Dragon.

Mamitha Baiju was last seen in Dhanush’s KaraShe plays a lead function in Vijay’s Jana Nayaganwhich is yet to strike theatres. She is presently getting ready for Vishwanath & & Sonsco-starring Suriya. She likewise has Irandu Vaanam with Vishnu Vishal, a movie with Sangeeth Prathap, and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit with Nivin Pauly in the pipeline.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who last helmed Dragonis presently dealing with Silambarasan’s STR 51which remains in the pre-production phase at present. He is hypothesized to helm Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173 next. Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in LIK. Swasika is presently getting ready for the release of Nooru Saami in Tamil on June 19, in which she stars along with Vijay Antony.