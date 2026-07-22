Will FIFA Ban or Suspend? Penalties Argentine Players Molina And Paredes Face After World Cup Final Loss vs Spain

Spain’s Gavi falls as he scuffles with Argentina’s Leandro Paredes and Thiago Almada after completion of FIFA World Cup 2026 last|Image: AP

2026 FIFA World Cup Final: Following the last whistle at the MetLife arena in New York, gamers from Argentina and Spain encountered each other and now eyes are on FIFA to see what penalties are metted out to Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes. The pinnacle footballing body has actually ensured that they would examine the matter. Paredes and Molina appear to deal with the most major concerns over their declared participation in the conflict. The video footages reveal that they were the ones who began the commotion after the video game.

What Punishments Could be Metted Out?

The pinnacle body has enough to take a look at. They would have the referees report on the matter. There would be additional reports sent by match and field delegates, tv video footage, pictures and recordings from extra arena electronic cameras. The FIFA might likewise request for composed ritten descriptions from Argentine Football Association, the gamers and employee included. There is likewise a high possibility that gamers might be questioned, while extra files and witness accounts might likewise be looked for.

For the unversed, FIFA does not require to show regret beyond an affordable doubt – like it would be required in case of a criminal case. Rather the disciplinary bodies choose whether they are conveniently pleased that an offense happened after thinking about the readily available proof.

If FIFA guidelines that Molina purposefully struck Rodri, it gets categorized as violent conduct. That indicates an automated minimum 3-match restriction. Even if they choose his swing didn’t link easily, he’s still not in the clear. FIFA can penalize attempted violent conduct too.Paredes remains in much deeper problem. If FIFA treats his clashes with Garcia and Gavi as different occurrences, the restriction stacks.

The 3-game suspension is simply the flooring.

FIFA can go higher depending upon