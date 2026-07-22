MedTech startup Bioscan Research raises $1 million in seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures

MedTech startup Bioscan Research which is leveragingdeeptech in optics, electronics, mechanics and software to develop, test, manufacture and commercialize affordable medical devices for early detection of brain injuries non-invasively, has raised $1 million in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds raised will be strategically deployed for market expansion, additional regulatory approvals, product upgradation and new IP creation.

Incorporated in 2017, by Anupam Lavania and Shilpa Malik, Bioscan Research aims to improve traumatic brain injury patient outcomes via an objective assessment for early detection at a pre-symptomatic phase with the help of machine learning powered NIRS device – CEREBO. The flagship product CEREBO, is an advanced intra-cranial injury detector designed to assist in managing trauma patients, even in the absence of visible symptoms, ensuring timely intervention within the golden period.

Commenting on the fund raise, Co-founders, Bioscan Research says, “We harness light to reveal what the eyes can’t see — giving doctors clarity, patients hope, and technology a heart. More than 50 million suffer from traumatic brain injury each year and 50-90% of patients with mild traumatic brain injury go unidentified. With this current round, we will be able to upgrade our product and bridge the limitations of traditional tools and provide urgent care in India and internationally.”

In the last 12 months the company has witnessed 5x growth and is redefining how critical conditions are identified—enabling faster clinical decisions, improved outcomes, and more accessible care worldwide

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures says, “We have been investing in highly innovative medtech companies quite consistently as we believe the healthcare industry still has a big gap to address in countries like India. We believe the market is huge and the research is evident on how people are suffering from head injuries and brain trauma every year. It is time to bring the correct technology that will diagnose early symptoms and understand what the patient is suffering from. Bioscan Research is making it possible to detect intra-cranial haemorrhage non-invasively. The company has witnessed progress in the last 12 months and has upgraded its technology solutions. Hence, we believe the market opportunity is huge and the company has built the right momentum to capitalise on this segment.”

Over the next 12 months the company’s goal is to grow 3x and plans to expand in India and overseas markets.