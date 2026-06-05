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Medical Professional Doom or Thanos? Robert Downey Jr exposes who is more effective

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(L) Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom; (R) Thanos

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< time datetime="2026-06-05T05:41:35.468Z" title ="2026-06-05 05:41"> 05 Jun 2026, 5:41 am

Even as fans excitedly wait for Avengers: Doomsday Avengers: Infinity War had an unique screening at SXSW 2026. Following the best, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo dealt with the event, who were shocked by Robert Downey Jr, who made an entryway with a joke about his most popular character, Iron Man.

Dipping his toes in fond memories and a little disaster, Downey Jr quipped, “Hi, I utilized to play Tony [Stark]and after that you lost me right after this one.” Even more, the star required time to describe how Doomsday comes as a movie that reboots the tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, instead of as an effort to top their previous smash hits, Infinity War or Endgame

Ensuring that Marvel is going to “attempt to make your trust”, with Doomsday, he explained as per a report on ComicBookMovie, “We can’t beat it, we can’t base on the shoulders of these giants of Infinity War and Endgameso we’re actually zeroing out the board, and we’re gon na attempt to make your trust and regard all over once again, and with the similarity these fellows, I believe we got a respectable shot.”

And when he was asked the million-dollar concern– who is more powerful, Thanos or Doctor Doom?– he didn’t bat an eyelid before knocking Doctor Doom to be the more wicked of them all. Medical Professional Victor Von Doom’s powers are more mental in nature when compared to Thanos’s adrenaline-pumping and Infinity Gauntlet-like artefact-dependent powers. Doom is anticipated to have the finest of both innovative sci-fi and ancient sorcery worlds.

Based on the initial Marvel comics, Doom has actually been revealed to be more effective than simply another cosmic warlord, beating gods, taking powers off cosmic entities, and providing outright sparkle with magic.

With the Russo Brothers at the helm, Avengers: Doomsday revives yesteryear heroes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Ian McKellen, and Robert. The movie combines all the significant stars and Marvel heroes, consisting of the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts. The movie is getting ready to open in theatres on December 18.

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