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Business Parimala and Co Movie Review: A worthwhile facility waylaid by a stubborn whodunnit By Editor - 120 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-06-05T05:14:14.125Z" title ="2026-06-05 05:14"> 05 Jun 2026, 5:14 am Parimala and Co (1.5/ 5) Parimala and Co Film Review: Situation. When a household is dealing with an especially upsetting duration in their lives, what actually matters is their reaction to the situations. Throughout the years, movie theater has actually typically informed stories of households that stick to deal with whatever comes their method. We have actually seen the Drishyams, the Koodi Vaazhndhaal Kodi Nanmais, the Kolamaavu Kokilas, the Doctors, and even recently’s release, Blast. Households discovering themselves painted into a corner, and doing whatever possible to leave it, is a reliable design template, and yet … director Pandiraaj’s newest, Parimala and Co, does the something you should not do when it pertains to making a whodunnit household drama. He makes things … boring. Pandiraaj enjoys providing intriguing names to his characters, and directly off the bat, he misses out on the target when they expose who Parimala is. Everybody presumed Urvashi was Parimala. It included an apparently fantastic layer to the story of a household captured in a murder case. Then, once we are informed that Parimala is Jayaram, that layer fizzles out. The Co in Parimala and Co. is his other half, Sudhandhiram (Urvashi), and his children, Parasakthi (Sanjana) and Madhumitha (Ananthika). A normal middle-class household. If your house and their continuous budgeting isn’t offering you that ambiance, no issue … Parimala states it aloud adequate times that it ends up being annoying. There is a lot to like about the household that is refreshingly genuine. Director: Pandiraaj Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Sanjana, Ananthika, Sandy The sis combat a lot, among them defends the other, both make doubtful options, share clothing, the world cuts them both to size, the mom is acerbic to her partner’s side of the household, albeit with legitimate factors of her own, the transactional nature of their relationship is in fact stunning thinking about how it bonds them as a household, and after that … the dad, well, he does not do anything. This is the most significant issue with the movie. Parimala does not do anything in the movie other than grit his teeth one time a lot of, respond with exasperation for whatever, include a couple of quirks that Jayaram is understood for, and … simply laugh as if he understands whatever. Does he? Does he really assist his household out of the problem they believe they remain in? Is the household really in any problem in the very first location? Most notably … If Parimala and Co are gotten rid of from Parimala and Cothe story of Parimala and Co would have still had the very same start, exact same highs, very same lows, and the exact same ending … basically, staying the exact same movie, which is untenable. In lots of methods, Parimala and Co is cut from the exact same fabric as Pandiraaj’s extremely own KathakaliA history-sheeter is dead. There, it was Thamba, here it is Varghese (Sandy). A household with an axe to grind is thought about the prime suspect. The category borders on dark funny, which is, sadly, not the movie’s strong match, and Parimala and Co winds up being a half-hearted effort that walks around in circles and gets no place. Once again, the issue isn’t in the concept, which is a remarkable one. Madhumitha is being stalked by Varghese. Parimala and Co do not like it. Parasakthi insults Varghese in public. He is a drug dealership who has a murder or more to his name. He promises vengeance and states she will be the victim of an acid attack. He threatens Sudhandhiram and asks her to get both her children wed to him. Parimala is livid. And after that, as the movie carries on, we see much of these layers deciphering, and when Varghese is discovered dead, all hell break out. Each family member believes the other one is the killer. The story recommends something immediate is occurring, however the household reveals no indications of it. The cops do not reveal any indications of examining the case. Even Varghese’s mom, who wishes to create chaos in the lives of individuals who mistreated her kid, leaves a demonstration in the police headquarters when Inspector Emperumaan (Mysskin) states he will capture the perpetrator in 10 days. 10 DAYS. This sleepiness reaches the story, which takes such random detours that you question whether anything the movie states must be taken seriously. At one point, Parimala and his household make sure that a person of them is the killer, and the cops are surrounding them. And the really next, they are going to Palakkad for the death of a relative, and doing inane things in the name of humour. Once again, there is guarantee here. The writing does not corroborate the concepts, and anticipates us to do the hardwork of linking dots, comprehending the characters’ machinations, and whatnot. Oh, include 2 bumbling family members (Singampuli and Bucks), who are intoxicated simpletons, and it has all the components of a humourous trip. Wow, does Pandiraaj get his percentages incorrect.

The factor the movie feels more like a disappointment and a squandered chance is the pedigree of its entertainers. When you have veterans like Jayaram and Urvashi, you anticipate them to do far more than what they carried out in, state, Madhuchandralekha (2006 ). They carry out and respond in an old-school design that isn’t rather captivating here. They do get a couple of funny one-liners occasionally, however mainly, it is a forgettable getaway. Sanjana comes out mainly unharmed due to the fact that her efficiency and timing are a number of clicks ahead, and the speed is revitalizing. Ananthika dials up the naivete, however is offered a raw offer as a character that you do not truly root for. Mysskin is the only one who plainly had a great deal of enjoyable as the questionable inspector, and most of the time, that gets equated. The other members of the ensemble, consisting of Yogi Babu, Singampuli, Bucks, and even Sandy, aren’t used enough.

Parimala and Co is among the most disruptive movies of current times, thanks to its irregular modifying. A single scene of Yogi Babu simply standing and checking out a letter has 7 cuts … without even a modification of frame. There are a couple of hundred drone shots of the city line that include absolutely nothing to the story. There are some more random edits that choose you out of one scene and stick you into another without rhyme or factor. You do not settle into any feeling, and the seeming seriousness is no place to be seen in the writing. While this is certainly an inspired option by the filmmaker, it isn’t the very best option by any stretch of the creativity.

See, one may argue that a person should not try to find reasoning in such movies. The point is, Parimala and Co. is not a comic caper like Seena Thaanawhere anything goes. It is created as a wise whodunnit that checks out numerous angles, varying from stalking, drug dealing, murder, death, hazards of gendered violence, and a lot more. It is practically like an Agatha Christie murder secret, with an inefficient household at its. When the smarts do not in fact equate on screen, the only thing brilliant is the display screen on your mobile phone that you fiddle with due to the fact that the movie ends up being what it should not be in any scenario … You understand what.