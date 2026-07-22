Sandwizzaa Celebrates 40 Years with Two New Store Launches in Thane and Navi Mumbai

Celebrating 40 years of serving generations of Mumbaikars, Sandwizzaa is commemorating a major milestone with the launch of two new outlets in Panch Pakhadi, Thane, and Sector 46-A, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai. The expansion reflects the brand’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in key markets while staying true to the quality, consistency, and value that have defined its journey since 1986.

Founded in Santacruz in 1986, Sandwizzaaa has evolved from a neighbourhood sandwich destination into one of Mumbai’s most loved vegetarian QSR brands. Over the past four decades, the brand has built a loyal customer base across generations through its fresh, made-to-order sandwiches and unwavering commitment to delivering a consistent dining experience. As it enters its fifth decade, Sandwizzaaa continues to invest in growth while celebrating the customers who have been at the heart of its success.

Commenting on the milestone, Pankaj Sharma, Director at Sandwizzaa, said, “Completing 40 years is an incredibly proud milestone for everyone at Sandwizzaaa. The love and trust of our customers have been the driving force behind our journey, and this anniversary is as much a celebration of them as it is of our brand. To mark this occasion, we are delighted to partner with Swiggy Dineout for a special anniversary campaign, giving customers an opportunity to celebrate with us while enjoying some of their favourite Sandwizzaaa offerings. Alongside this, our new store launches further strengthen our commitment to bringing the Sandwizzaa experience closer to more consumers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Sandwizzaa has partnered with Swiggy Dineout for a six-day consumer campaign from 20th to 25th July, offering customers 40% off on eligible menu items when they pay through Swiggy Dineout at participating dine-in outlets. One of the brand’s biggest consumer activations to date, the campaign has been designed to thank customers for their continued patronage while inviting them to celebrate four decades of Sandwizzaaa with family and friends.

The launch of the Panch Pakhadi, Thane outlet marks Sandwizzaaa’s second store in the city, following the sustained demand and positive response to its existing Manpada outlet. Strategically located in one of Thane’s busiest food destinations, the new outlet has been designed to cater to both dine-in and delivery consumers while reinforcing the brand’s strategy of deepening its presence in high-potential micro-markets.

Further expanding its footprint across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sandwizzaa has also launched its first outlet in Navi Mumbai at Sector 46-A, Seawoods, marking the brand’s entry into the city. The new outlet reflects Sandwizzaaa’s strategy of expanding into high-demand residential and commercial neighbourhoods, making its signature range of fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, grilled variants, fries, beverages, and coffee more accessible to consumers.

The two new store launches underscore Sandwizzaa’s long-term vision of strengthening its presence in markets where customer affinity continues to grow, while complementing its expansion with meaningful consumer engagement initiatives. As Sandwizzaaa celebrates 40 years, the brand remains committed to delivering the same quality, consistency, and memorable dining experiences that have made it a trusted favourite for generations of Mumbaikars..