Mother’s Recipe brings Korean inspired recipes to everyday kitchens with a new digital first video series using its Chinese Sauces

Mother’s Recipe, the trusted homegrown brand that has been part of Indian kitchens for generations, has launched a new digital first recipe video series that brings Korean inspired cooking into everyday Indian kitchens, the series focuses on recipes that are quick to follow, easy to prepare and suited to Indian kitchens, showing how global flavours can be recreated at home without complicated ingredients or long prep.

As Korean flavours continue to influence what people order, watch and cook, many home cooks are looking for a starting point that feels familiar. The campaign taps into this growing curiosity and shows how a few trusted sauces can help recreate the taste people enjoy, while keeping the cooking process simple. It also reflects a wider shift in the way young adults approach food today. They like trying new cuisines, but they also want recipes that fit into busy routines and feel rewarding at the end.

Anchored in the idea “MOM-FU: Maa ka pyaar in a Korean avatar”, the campaign includes five recipe videos, with Korean Spicy Paneer, Korean Spicy Noodles, Korean Bibimbap, Korean Fried Rice and Korean Veg Dakgalbi making Korean inspired flavours feel doable in an Indian kitchen. The series features Korean Spicy Paneer made using Soya Bean Sauce, Garlic Chilli Sauce and Red Chilli Sauce, Korean Spicy Noodles made using Desi Szechwan Sauce, Green Chilli Sauce, Soya Bean Sauce and Chilli Vinegar and Korean Bibimbap made using Chilli Vinegar and Soya Bean Sauce. Korean Fried Rice and Korean Veg Dakgalbi bring the same comfort and punch using Mother’s Recipe sauces, helping recreate Korean style favourites with ingredients that are easy to find. Each recipe is designed to be easy to follow with clear steps that help viewers cook confidently even if it is their first attempt at Korean style food.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, said, “Home cooking has always been about care. What is changing is the kind of flavours people want to bring into their kitchens. We are seeing more consumers, especially young adults, explore global cuisines at home and Korean food is a great example of that. This series is our way of making those recipes feel simpler to try. With our Chinese Sauces, we can bring the flavour together quickly, without taking away from the joy of cooking.”

The recipe videos will be amplified across digital platforms through short form content and social first storytelling. The campaign will be supported by high quality visual assets, including recipe videos and product pack shots, enabling video led coverage, recipe features and social embeds across food, lifestyle and culture focused digital media. The PR outreach will focus on digital storytelling that highlights easy recipes, Korean cravings at home and the role of sauces in making everyday cooking feel more exciting.

With this digital first campaign, Mother’s Recipe continues to stay rooted in trust while keeping pace with the way modern India cooks. The series invites consumers to try something new, enjoy the process and bring people together around food that feels fresh, flavourful and made at home