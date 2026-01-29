ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World Celebrates Cricket’s Expanding Global Footprint Across Nepal, Bahrain and Mongolia

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World continued its journey across Asia and the Middle East, making stops in Nepal, Bahrain and Mongolia. The tour engaged cricketing communities, fans, students and key stakeholders across iconic sporting, cultural and public locations, celebrating the game’s growing global reach.

In Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World visited the residence of the Hon’ble President, Ram Chandra Paudel, who welcomed the silverware, along with Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand, board members, captains of Nepal’s men’s and women’s teams Rohit Paudel and Indu Barma, and team officials. The Nepal leg also featured the launch of the national team jerseys in the presence of senior government representatives, National Sports Council officials, and members of the national teams.

The trophy then shone in all its glory at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground before moving to Mulpani Cricket Ground, where it was displayed during a practice match between the Nepal and USA women’s teams, followed by visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Boudhanath Stupa and Basantapur Durbar Square. The tour then travelled to Pokhara, with displays at key locations including Pokhara Rangasala and Lakeside, engaging players, officials, senior representatives from the Gandaki Province government, media and fans.

Following Nepal, the trophy then continued its journey to Bahrain, with former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews leading the tour on behalf of the ICC. The Bahrain leg celebrated the nation’s culture, growing cricket ecosystem and strong fan engagement through a series of public, sporting and community-focused activations.

Highlights included the trophy on display at the Bahrain Bay aboard a traditional dhow, fan engagements at public locations, a bike parade to a public place, and a showcase at a key public location, driving strong fan participation. The tour also featured activations at Awali Cricket Ground, visits to schools and sports academies, and displays at landmarks including the Tree of Life, Al-Fateh Grand Mosque and World Trade Center Bahrain, bringing together fans and local communities.

Further, the Trophy Tour with DP World continued its journey to Mongolia, marking an important milestone for the sport’s growth in the country. In the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, the trophy was placed at the Sukhbaatar Square, offering fans and the public an opportunity to engage with the symbol of global cricket. It was later displayed during snow cricket matches featuring Mongolia’s senior and Under-19 players.

The Mongolia leg also included a display at the Chinggis Khaan Statue Complex, followed by a visit to the Chinggis Khan National Museum. The showcase was accompanied by a cultural programme that brought together fans, officials and members of the cricketing community. Dignitaries in attendance included Mongolia Cricket Association (MCA) President Battulga G, board members, players from the national men’s and women’s teams, and other government dignitaries. It then continued its journey to the Gandantegchinlen Monastery and a traditional Mongolian Ger, reflecting Mongolia’s rich cultural heritage.

Through its stops in Nepal, Bahrain and Mongolia, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World brought fans closer to the tournament, celebrating cricket’s expanding global footprint while building excitement ahead of the marquee event.

Fans can follow the tour through its official social media platform, @icctrophytour.

Ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are now underway, offering affordable prices for the marquee tournament, starting at just INR 100 in India (approximately USD 1.11) and LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka (approximately USD 3.26). Tickets are available on the official ticketing platform at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ .

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 7 February to 8 March across venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).