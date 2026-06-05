Bengal T20 League Returns: Champions, Challengers and New Rivalries Ready to Collide

The wait is over as the Bengal T20 League returns for its third season, bringing together some of the state’s finest cricketing talent for another summer of high-intensity T20 action. With 8 men’s and 8 women’s teams set to compete, the tournament promises a month of compelling contests, emerging stars, and fierce regional rivalries. The season will run from June 5 to 21, 2026, with teams from across Bengal competing for the league title

Adamas Howrah Warriors and Kolkata Royal Tigers enter Season 3 as the defending champions in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively, with every team aiming to lift the trophy this year. The season begins on June 5 with the opening men’s match at Eden Gardens, where defending champions Adamas Howrah Warriors will take on Novus Royals Purulia at 7:00 PM. The women’s competition gets underway on June 6, with defending champions Kolkata Royal Tigers facing Novus Royals Purulia in the opening match at 9:00 AM at the JU Salt Lake Campus.

Bablu Koley, Honorary Secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said, “This platform is for promoting our cricketers. We need to understand one thing: T20 cricket has become a big deal today, so we need to enhance the competitiveness of our domestic T20 cricket. We expect more T20 cricketers to emerge so that they can go on to play for India and in the IPL. This is a platform for them to prove their mettle in T20 cricket. CAB has a duty towards the promotion of its cricketers, and this is a platform for them to showcase their abilities in T20 cricket, which is the premier format of the game in today’s world,”

Defending champion Adamas Howrah Warriors will take on newcomers Novus Royals Purulia in the opening match of the season. The Warriors will be looking to start their title defense on a winning note, while Purulia will be eager to make a strong start in their first Bengal T20 League campaign

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Adamas Howrah Warriors Captain Shakir Habib Gandhi said, “We have had extensive preparations leading into the tournament, with several practice matches and training sessions. As defending champions, we have worked hard and focused on improving ourselves. There is no added pressure on the team. Our belief is simple: if we follow the right process and execute our plans well, the results will take care of themselves.”

Novus Royals Purulia captain Sudip Kumar Gharami said, “We have a strong blend of experienced seniors and talented youngsters, which has created a very positive atmosphere within the squad. Tournaments like this provide an important platform for players, with scouts closely following performances and assessing how individuals respond to different match situations. It is a valuable learning experience for everyone. If we perform well and stay committed to our process, it can open up many opportunities for players in the future.”

Novus Royals Purulia will make their Bengal T20 League debut in the season opener. Led by experienced players like Sudip Kumar Gharami and Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, the team will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note against the defending champions.”

Attention then turns to the women’s competition on June 6, with reigning champions Kolkata Royal Tigers beginning their title defence against Novus Royals Purulia at 9:00 AM at the JU Salt Lake Campus. The opening day will also feature Murshidabad Kueens taking on Shrachi Rarh Tigers at 1:30 PM, setting the stage for what promises to be another fiercely contested women’s season.

Novus Royals Purulia captain Dhara Gujjar highlighted the growing opportunities in the women’s game, saying, “The WPL has opened new doors for women cricketers and given players a clear pathway to the highest level. Competitions like the Bengal Women’s T20 League are invaluable because they put young talent in front of scouts, franchises, and selectors while also providing exposure to high-quality competition. For many players, this is an opportunity to prove themselves, gain confidence, and take a step closer to their dream of playing in the WPL and representing India.”

Among the players to watch will be Kolkata Royal Tigers captain Mita Paul, who emerged as the highest-valued player at the auction. One of the most accomplished cricketers in the competition, Paul will be central to her side’s ambitions as they seek a successful start to the defence of their title.

“The opening game is a chance to make a statement and build momentum for the rest of the tournament. We have worked hard in the lead-up and are confident in our preparations. The focus is on staying calm, backing our skills, and playing fearless cricket. We are looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans and getting our campaign off to a strong start,” said Mita Paul.

Fans looking to catch the action live can book their tickets through the District App and be part of what promises to be another thrilling Bengal T20 League season.