India’s Running Revolution: Six Athletes Carrying the Nation’s Commonwealth Hopes in Glasgow

Athletics has long been one of India’s strongest disciplines at the Commonwealth Games. From Milkha Singh’s iconic gold in Cardiff in 1958 to memorable performances by legends like Hima Das, the Games have consistently showcased India’s ability to shine on the track.

As Glasgow gears up to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, India’s running contingent arrives with renewed confidence. Distance runners are rewriting national records, the country’s 400m programme has reached unprecedented heights, and a new generation of athletes is beginning to make its presence felt on the international stage. Among those leading India’s charge are several athletes who have trained and developed within the high-performance ecosystem at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). Here are six runners who could shape India’s athletics campaign in Glasgow.

1. Gulveer Singh – The Face of India’s Distance Revolution

Few athletes have transformed Indian distance running like Gulveer Singh. Over the past two seasons, the Asian champion has rewritten the national record books, setting new benchmarks in the 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m. Earlier this year, he also became the first Indian to complete a half marathon in under an hour, highlighting just how far Indian distance running has progressed. Arriving in Glasgow in career-best form, Gulveer stands among India’s strongest medal hopes on the track.

2. Parul Chaudhary – India’s Championship Performer

An Olympian, Asian Games champion and national record holder in both the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m, Parul Chaudhary has established herself as one of India’s most dependable performers on the international stage. Time and again, she has delivered when it matters most, making her one of India’s biggest hopes in the distance events once again.

3. Vishal TK – The Man who Broke the 45-second Barrier

Indian sprinting entered uncharted territory this year, and Vishal TK was the man who led the charge. The 22-year-old became the first Indian man to run the 400m in under 45 seconds, clocking a national record 44.98 seconds. His breakthrough season has firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in Indian athletics, and Glasgow presents another opportunity to announce himself on the global stage.

4. Rajesh Ramesh – The Relay Mainstay

An Asian Games gold medallist and a member of India’s Asian record-breaking men’s 4x400m relay team, Rajesh Ramesh brings invaluable experience to the Commonwealth Games squad. Having competed on some of the biggest stages in world athletics, he will once again play a crucial role as India looks to continue its rise in the relay events.

5. Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan – Building on Breakthrough Success

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan heads to Glasgow after a season that showcased his growing potential. An Asian Championships bronze medallist in the 400m hurdles and part of India’s gold medal-winning mixed relay team, the versatile sprinter has steadily emerged as one of the country’s most promising track athletes. His continued rise reflects the growing depth within India’s sprint programme.

6. Rashdeep Kaur – Strengthening India’s Women’s Relay Ambitions

India’s women’s relay programme has grown steadily in recent years, and Rashdeep Kaur has played an important role in that progress. Known for her consistency in the 400m, she has become one of the country’s dependable quarter-milers and will be looking to help India challenge strongly in Glasgow alongside an increasingly competitive relay squad.

A New Generation Ready to Carry the Baton Forward

From seasoned campaigners to athletes preparing for the biggest multi-sport event of their careers, India’s running contingent reflects the remarkable progress the country has made on the track. Whether it’s distance running breaking new barriers or the 400m programme reaching unprecedented heights, this group embodies the next chapter of Indian athletics. As competition begins in Glasgow, these six runners will be aiming not only for medals but also to continue India’s proud Commonwealth legacy on the track.