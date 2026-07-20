Ferran Torres Fires Spain to FIFA World Cup Glory as La Roja Conquer Argentina After Extra Time

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a gripping final that showcased tactical discipline, defensive resilience and moments of individual brilliance. Ferran Torres emerged as the hero with the decisive strike, while Lamine Yamal celebrated victory in his debut FIFA World Cup final, as La Roja lifted their second FIFA World Cup title.

The final carried historic significance as Lionel Messi became only the second player in history to feature in three FIFA World Cup finals, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made his first-ever appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Spain dominated possession throughout the contest, dictating the tempo from the opening whistle and forcing Argentina to spend long periods without the ball. La Roja’s patient build-up and midfield dominance restricted Argentina’s attacking rhythm, with La Albiceleste failing to register a single shot on target until the second half of extra time. The final evolved into a tense tactical battle, with Spain’s control in possession matched by Argentina’s defensive resilience and physical approach.

The turning point arrived in stoppage time when Enzo Fernández was sent off in the 90+3rd minute after receiving a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Pau Cubarsí, forcing Argentina to play the remainder of the final with ten men.

Moments later, Emiliano Martínez produced another outstanding stop to deny Lamine Yamal from a dangerous free kick, awarded after Leandro Paredes fouled Ferran Torres. The save further extended Martínez’s record as the goalkeeper with the most saves in a FIFA World Cup Final.

Spain believed they had broken the deadlock in the 96th minute when Nico Williams found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out after Mikel Merino was adjudged to have fouled Nicolás Otamendi in the build-up.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute. Nico Williams headed a perfect pass to Ferran Torres, who kept his composure before drilling a left-footed finish into the top of the net to send the Spanish supporters into celebration.

Spain managed the closing stages of extra time with composure to secure a famous 1-0 victory and reclaim football’s biggest prize. Remarkably, both of Spain’s FIFA World Cup triumphs have been sealed by winning goals scored in the second half of extra time, adding another iconic chapter to the nation’s football history. Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner crowned La Roja as FIFA World Cup 2026 champions, while Lamine Yamal celebrated World Cup glory in his very first final appearance. Argentina’s bid for another world title ultimately fell just short after a valiant defensive effort in a fiercely contested final.