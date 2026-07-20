HDFC Bank shares crash 5%, rub out Rs 70,000 cr from financier wealth. Why Jefferies, Nomura, others see as much as 28% advantage?

Shares of HDFC Bank fell more than 5% on Monday after the personal lending institution’s Q1 revenues stopped working to impress financiers, eliminating almost Rs 70,000 crore in market price, even as brokerages stayed bullish on the stock.

HDFC Bank was up to an intraday low of Rs 774.55 each on the NSE, with its market capitalisation being up to less than Rs 11.93 lakh crore. This followed India’s personal lending institution on Saturday reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net revenue to Rs 19,060 crore for the April-June quarter of the continuous fiscal year 2027.

The bank’s net interest earnings, which is the distinction in between interest made and interest costs, increased 7% YoY to Rs 33,534 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 31,438 crore in Q1 FY26. HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing possessions (NPA) fell more than 3% YoY to Rs 35,846 crore, however net NPA increased a little to Rs 12,357 crore throughout the quarter under evaluation.

Jefferies on HDFC Bank share rate

Jefferies kept its ‘Buy’ contact the shares of HDFC Bank with a target rate of Rs 1,050 each. This suggests an upside capacity of more than 28% from the stock’s previous closing cost of Rs 819.6 each.

HDFC Bank stays among the global brokerage’s leading choices, while it kept in mind that the business’s June quarter profits were in-line with quotes, as minor miss on NII was balanced out by lower opex and credit expense. The bank’s desire to take part in corp loaning raised loan development to 16% YoY, however dragged NIMs by 12 bps QoQ, restricting NII development to 7%, Nomura stated, including that slower development in opex (sluggish branch/staff development) and lower credit expenses (low slippages) helped revenues.

“We modify incomes price quotes for FY27 and FY29. Enhancement in margins need to help incomes that need to grow at 15% CAGR in PBT (ex-treasury/ one-offs) over FY26-29 with ROE of 13% in FY27. Assessments at 1.8 x FY27 changed PB and 14x PE are appealing,” Jefferies even more stated.

Nomura on HDFC Bank share rate

Nomura likewise has a ‘Buy’ contact the shares of HDFC Bank, with a target rate of Rs 950 each, indicating almost 16% upside prospective. The global brokerage kept in mind that the bank reported a mostly in-line Q1 FY27 efficiency.

“We raise our FY27F loan/deposit development approximates to 16%/ 17% (from 13%/ 15%). FY27-28F EPS quotes are mostly the same, as lower top-line is balanced out by lower arrangements and opex. On the FCNR(B) plan, management anticipates to get a good-looking market share, though it did not reveal any quantum. Management connection and FCNR execution stay crucial near-term monitorables, in our view,” it included.

Check out HDFC Bank shares fall 5% after Q1 outcomes. Should you purchase, offer or hold the stock?

Anand Rathi on HDFC Bank

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has a ‘Buy’ ranking on the shares of HDFC Bank and a target cost of Rs 963 each, suggesting an upside capacity of more than 17% from the stock’s previous closing cost.

The domestic brokerage kept in mind that regardless of some pick-up in loan development to 15.5% YoY, HDFC Bank’s credit development stayed well listed below peers such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. “HDFC Bank has actually been not able to close the post-merger space with ICICI throughout essential operating metrics, consisting of NIM, loan development and CASA ratio. Considered that CASA development continues to lag loan development, our company believe it will take longer for the bank to narrow the financing expense space with ICICI. We do not anticipate loan development or RoE to sustainably go beyond 14% over the medium term. In addition, we see some unpredictability around the RBI extending the period of the present CEO, offered the current advancements at the bank,” it stated.

Anand Rathi kept its ‘BUY’ score, supported by affordable appraisals and beneficial sector tailwinds. Amongst large-cap personal banks, it continues to choose Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Motilal Oswal on HDFC Bank share rate

Motilal Oswal likewise repeated its ‘Buy’ ranking on HDFC Bank shares, with a target rate of Rs 2,050, suggesting a benefit of around 28%. The domestic brokerage stated that the personal loan provider reported a mainly in-line quarter, supported by healthy organization development and lower arrangements, although net interest margin (NIM) stayed the crucial dissatisfaction, contracting 12 basis points QoQ to 3.26%. Loan development was led by the SME and business sections, while retail loaning stayed reasonably controlled.



JM Financial on HDFC Bank share cost

JM Financial has actually kept its Add ranking on HDFC Bank with a modified target cost of Rs 900, indicating an advantage of around 10%. While the domestic brokerage stated the bank’s liquidity protection ratio (LCR) of 115% and a credit-deposit ratio of around 96% limitation its capability to speed up loan development, it stays useful on the bank’s medium-term margin outlook, anticipating NIM to enhance as high-cost loanings slowly run.



Check out HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net revenue increases 5% YoY to Rs 19,060 crore, NII up 7%

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