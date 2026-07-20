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Parliament Monsoon Session struck by interruptions

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New Delhi, Lok Sabha experienced regular adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday as the opposition raised mottos and showed placards requiring action versus those guilty in the NEET paper ‘leakage’ and declared contribution theft at the Ram temple.

As quickly as your home satisfied at 11 am, opposition members began raising mottos requiring Speaker Om Birla to adjourned the case till 12 twelve noon as the Question Hour was being used up.

Birla challenged 2 members raising mottos when obituary recommendations read out on the death of 6 previous MPs, stating it was not an excellent precedent.

When your house reunited at 12 midday, loud demonstration continued and your home was adjourned till 12:30 pm.

Before the case were adjourned Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented a costs to change a regulation which increased the variety of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, consisting of the Chief Justice of India.

Comparable scenes were witness at 12:30 pm when duplicated pleas by the Chair to use up Zero Hour stopped working to get a favorable reaction from opposition members.

Dilip Saikia, who remained in the Chair, adjourned the case till 1 pm.

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