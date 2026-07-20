NASH Group to Showcase Industry 4.0 solutions at Automation Expo 2026

To highlight AIoT, Smart Vision and Energy Solutions engineered to enable intelligent manufacturing and industrial automation

NASH, an engineering-led technology and manufacturing company, will showcase its latest intelligent industrial solutions at Automation Expo 2026, to be held from July 22–25at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The company will demonstrate a portfolio of AIoT, Smart Vision, Embedded Computing and Energy Solutions designed to help manufacturers accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and build intelligent, connected factories at Hall 3, Booth D-22.

Focussing on Made in India solutions, NASH will demonstrate how its end-to-end capabilities – from product design and engineering to advanced manufacturing – enable customers to develop customized solutions for diverse industrial applications.

As an Intel Prestige Partner, NASH combines global technology collaborations with in-house engineering expertise to develop high-performance embedded computing platforms and application-specific solutions for industrial customers.

The company will showcase a range of embedded computing platforms, including India’s first Industrial Motherboard, along with Industrial PCs, Panel PCs, Mini PCs, AIoT platforms and intelligent edge computing solutions. NASH will also present its AI-powered Smart Vision portfolio, featuring camera solutions for quality inspection, object detection, surveillance, safety monitoring and industrial analytics. In the energy domain, the company will exhibit Battery Management Systems (BMS), LFP battery packs and power electronics solutions for industrial and energy storage applications.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chairman & Managing Director, NASH Group, said “Manufacturers today are looking for technology partners from India who can help them navigate increasingly complex automation and digital transformation requirements. At NASH, we combine engineering expertise, embedded technologies and advanced manufacturing to develop customised solutions that address real-world industrial challenges. Automation Expo provides an excellent platform to engage with customers, understand their evolving requirements and demonstrate how our technologies can support the next generation of intelligent manufacturing.”

NASH’s solutions cater to a wide range of industries, including industrial automation, automotive and electric mobility, electronics manufacturing, machine building, warehouse automation, healthcare, renewable energy, smart infrastructure and industrial equipment. The company’s integrated engineering approach enables customers to reduce development cycles, accelerate product commercialization and improve operational performance through customized hardware and software solutions.

Mr. Sandeep Wadhwa, Joint Managing Director, NASH Group, added, “Our strength lies in bringing together product design, embedded electronics, AI, software and manufacturing within a single ecosystem. This enables us to work closely with customers to develop solutions tailored to their specific applications while ensuring scalability, quality and faster time-to-market. Whether it is AI-powered vision systems, industrial computing platforms or energy technologies, our focus is on creating solutions that deliver long-term value.”

Backed by 175+ R&D engineers, 15+ manufacturing facilities, exports to 25+ countries, and more than five decades of manufacturing excellence, NASH Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted engineering and electronics manufacturing partner for global customers. Through its group companies – NASH Industries, NASH Tech Labs and NASH Energy – the company delivers integrated solutions spanning precision manufacturing, embedded computing, industrial electronics and energy technologies.

Founded in 1971, NASH Group has evolved from a manufacturing company into an engineering-led technology and manufacturing enterprise. The Group offers end-to-end capabilities across product design, electronics engineering, embedded systems, AIoT, Smart Vision, automation, energy technologies and advanced manufacturing, serving customers across global markets.