Heartfulness Institute and UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP) Collaborate for Ecological Restoration and Biodiversity Enhancement in Mathura-Vrindavan

Marking another milestone in its collaborative sustainability efforts, Heartfulness Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP), a statutory body constituted under the Uttar Pradesh Braj Niyojan Aur Vikas Board (Sanshodhan) Adhiniyam. The MoU was signed by the two parties in Mathura to collaborate on eco-rejuvenation, heritage conservation, biodiversity enhancement, yoga, meditation, and community development initiatives, including youth engagement and capacity-building programmes, in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Under the MoU, UPBTVP and Heartfulness Institute recognise the importance of collaborative efforts to conserve Braj’s sacred heritage, restore the ecology, enhance biodiversity, build environmental awareness, and support community welfare. The two organisations will jointly explore, develop, and implement suitable projects from time to time.

Inspired by the vision of Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the partnership aims to restore the timeless glory of Braj through the Vraj Vaibhav Abhiyan.At lest ten historical ‘kunds’ or sacred ponds including Govind Kund, Gandharv Kund and Surabhi Kund will have their waters cleansed and restored. By the help of ISCKON and Tata group, Radha Kund, Milan Kund and others are being rejuvenated through bioremediation and sewage treatment and repairing the neighbouring ghats. A 7km long ecofriendly Inner Parikrama Path is being developed to facilitate the pilgrims with separate lanes for pilgrims on foot and those circumambulating by full-body prostrations. Apart from these, 60 Ha area at Govardhan Hill will deploy a vast irrigation system and Raingun Sprinkler System to enable afforestation of indigenous plant species. Sacred ancient forests like Kamail Karhala forests are being restored through the initiative. In Sunrakh (Vrinadavan), a modern nursery spread across 8 acres is being developed to grow the plants native to Vrindavan.

Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, said, “Vraj has always been a sacred space where nature and consciousness exist in harmony. When we care for the land with sensitivity and purity of intention, we also uplift the hearts of the people who live there. This collaboration is an opportunity to serve both the outer environment and the inner condition of humanity, so that future generations may inherit not only a preserved heritage, but a living legacy rooted in responsibility and respect for nature.”

Shri Shailja Kant Misra, Vice Chairman, UPBTVP, said, “Braj has guided seekers and communities for centuries, and this association with Heartfulness adds a valuable dimension to our shared effort to nurture Braj as a centre of sacred heritage, inner well-being, and environmental care.”

Smt Lakshmi Nagappan, CEO, UPBTVP, said, “Through this collaboration with Heartfulness, we look forward to translating shared intent into visible, community-level outcomes that strengthen Braj’s environment, public engagement, and cultural vitality.”

As part of the collaboration, Heartfulness Institute and UPBTVP may develop new projects, interventions, and activities with the support of technical experts, implementation agencies, CSR partners, academic institutions, and other stakeholders, as required. Individual projects will be governed by separate funding arrangements, work orders, and project documents. Each party will retain ownership of its pre-existing intellectual property, trademarks, logos, methodologies, and proprietary materials.