John Abraham purchases cottage for Rs. 84 crores in Mumbai’s Bandra West area

Star John Abraham has actually made a considerable addition to his property portfolio by acquiring a premium cottage in Mumbai’s prominent Bandra (West) area. According to residential or commercial property registration files evaluated by property consultancy company Liases Foras, the deal was formally signed up on July 14, 2026.

John Abraham purchases cottage for Rs. 84 crores in Mumbai’s Bandra West region

Located on St Martin Road in Bandra (West), among Mumbai’s the majority of popular domestic addresses, the freehold residential or commercial property has actually been obtained for an authorized factor to consider of Rs. 84 crores. The region is understood for its high end homes and is home to numerous popular characters from the show business.

According to the signed up files, the residential or commercial property bases on a 1,017.60-square-metre plot and consists of an existing cottage with a built-up location of roughly 193.12 square metres. In addition, the properties likewise include an outhouse determining around 31.50 square metres.

The acquisition marks another noteworthy high-value realty deal including a Bollywood celeb, with Bandra (West) continuing to stay among the city’s most chosen locations for high-end domestic financial investments.

While John Abraham mostly keeps his individual life far from the spotlight, the star has actually regularly made headings for his work throughout varied categories along with his company endeavors. Throughout the years, he has actually developed a filmography that stabilizes extreme action performers, politically driven dramas, unfavorable functions, and mainstream business movie theater, making gratitude for his adaptability. The star was just recently seen in the political thriller The Diplomatfollowed by the action-packed Tehraneven more enhancing his credibility for picking content-driven jobs along with business performers.

Looking ahead, John has a fascinating lineup of movies in the pipeline. He is set to represent Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an upcoming untitled movie based upon the popular previous policemans’s life and profession. The task has actually currently created substantial buzz amongst spectators excited to see the star enter another real-life character.

Apart from that, fans can likewise anticipate seeing John repeat among his most popular functions as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in Force 3the 3rd instalment of the effective action franchise. The movie is anticipated to continue the high-octane action and extreme storytelling that made the previous entries audience favourites.

With a significant home acquisition and an amazing slate of movies on the horizon, John Abraham continues to make headings both on and off the screen.

Check out: John Abraham inadvertently states “I like you” after Orry’s word obstacle; viral video leaves fans entertained

Tags: Bandra West, Bollywood, Bungalow, Home, House, Investment, John Abraham, Mumbai, News, Property, Real Estate

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