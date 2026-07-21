Board Member at Coinbase and Godfather of Google AdSense Calls Smarthveer Sidana a “Rare Founder” Who Refuses to Leave Deeply Underserved Frontline Industries Until Fixed | Republic World

In the United States’ structural talent shortage and fast-changing tech landscape, a corporate integration is set to transform high-volume workforce acquisition.

HireQuotient, an enterprise-grade AI native recruiting platform, is rolling out a historic integration with a top-tier, high demand US human capital management and payroll network. Prior to the commercial launch, some of the global technology and corporate advisory world’s top gurus have taken the plunge to vouch for the strategic vision that HireQuotient and its sole founder, Smarthveer Sidana have.

The Trade Desk – widely known as the “godfather of Google AdSense” – board member and former board member Gokul Rajaram credited Sidana with “putting the frontline staff in the spotlight”. Smarthveer is one of those rare founders who selects an unglamorous and much underserved market and decides not to give up on it until it is fixed, Rajaram said. The US is just that market. To be included in this elite group of partners demonstrates his perseverance and the team he has developed. Looking forward to the future.

The high-level endorsement is echoed by Jim Moffatt, former Global CEO of Deloitte Consulting, and now a Board Partner of Greycroft VC (VC fund with $4B+ AUM). The rigorous evaluation process that led up to the impending launch was a clear sign of a proof of concept, said Moffatt, who has counseled many of the world’s largest companies on workforce transformation. It’s a big step forward for Smarthveer and his group,” Moffatt said, congratulating the group on landing in an elite partner network known for being a very selective one. This partner has a large customer base which they use to distribute, and HireQuotient’s EasySource is a great product to serve the needs of their clients; I’m pleased to see that they’ve been through the evaluation process and had a lot of due diligence done and are going live with EasySource. Moffatt said he spoke with Sidana in late 2025 about the grand plan of an integration, and at the time it seemed very ambitious, but the team’s execution has quickly made it a reality. I believe this partnership will benefit industries on the front line and I feel good about that value, Moffatt added.

HireQuotient is planning to go-live with this announcement in the near future, in the coming week. Named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2024 and Entrepreneur 35 Under 35 List by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2022, EasySource is looking to scale HireQuotient’s AI-native recruitment platform which is used by frontline industries like healthcare, construction, manufacturing, insurance, retail and facility services.