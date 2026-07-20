In 2015, to commemorate Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday, an unique movie celebration was arranged throughout movie theaters, enabling spectators to review numerous of the super star’s renowned movies, consisting of Dangal, Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Ghajini, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Andaz Apna Apna, Taare Zameen Par, Sarfarosh, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Talaash, Fanaa, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil, PK, Dhoom 3, Rang De Basanti, Ghulam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Secret Superstar and Laal Singh ChaddhaOne of his most significant and most renowned movies, 3 Idiots (2009 ), was significantly missing from the line-up. Bollywood Hungama has now solely discovered that the Rajkumar Hirani-directed hit is lastly set to go back to movie theaters, thanks to NH Studioz.

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Idiots go back to movie theaters on September 4, 2026; NH Studioz seals landmark three-figure crore Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films brochure acquisition

A source informed Bollywood Hungama “N H Studioz, under the leadership of Shri Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat, has pulled off one of the biggest catalogue acquisitions in recent times by securing the rights to a major slate of films from Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. The deal is said to be worth a staggering three-figure crore amount.”

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films brochure gotten by NH Studioz consists of Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Kareeb, Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai MBBS, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, 3 Idiots, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Broken Horses, Wazir, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Shikara

The source even more exposed, “As part of its strategic plans, N H Studioz is set to bring back the iconic blockbuster 3 Idiots to cinemas with a grand re-release on September 4, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to experience one of Indian cinema’s most beloved films on the big screen once again.”

Remarkably, 3 Idiots will show up in movie theaters throughout the Teachers’Day week, making the timing especially apt offered the movie’s remarkable representation of trainee life. The re-release likewise accompanies manufacturer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s birthday, which falls on September 5, that is, the exact same day as Teachers’ Day.

Today, N H Studioz boasts among India’s biggest movie libraries, with almost 5,000 titles throughout numerous languages. The business continues to enhance its existence in content ownership, circulation and production. It is likewise preparing to produce an Akshay Kumar-starrer, besides another enthusiastic task with among the market’s leading filmmakers.

Check Out: Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video shows his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t altered; super star had then stated, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life individual”

More Pages: 3 Idiots Box Office Collection, 3 Idiots Movie Review

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