After staying unreleased for almost 4 years, Pooja Meri Jaanstarring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, is lastly set to reach audiences through streaming. The thriller has actually formally discovered a platform on ZEE5, bringing an end to years of unpredictability surrounding its release. While the streaming service has actually revealed the movie as part of its approaching material slate, the main best date is yet to be exposed.

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja Meri Jaan set to stream on ZEE5 after four-year hold-up

Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner, Pooja Meri Jaan was initially prepared as a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema. Following the merger of JioCinema with Disney + Hotstar, the movie’s release strategies were stalled, leaving its future unpredictable for a prolonged duration. The extended hold-up apparently left both the cast and makers annoyed as the job stayed in limbo.

Together with Pooja Meri JaanZEE5 likewise revealed a substantial Hindi material slate including numerous brand-new movies and series. Upcoming programs consist of Kambliinfluenced by the life of previous cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked Coffee King Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 hosted by R. Madhavan, and the return of the traditional Zee Horror ShowPopular franchises such as Rangbaaz Janaawarand Bakaiti are likewise returning with brand-new seasons.

The platform’s movie lineup consists of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bandar including Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya VidhataVaani Kapoor’s Sarvgunn Sampannin addition to Ghamasaan Ikroopand Dalimb

Previously this year, director Navjot Gulati discussed the psychological and expert effect of the extended hold-up. He exposed that his dad, who died in 2024, invested the last months of his life asking when the movie would be launched. The filmmaker likewise declared that co-producer Amar Kaushik stopped reacting to his calls and messages after October 2025. Navjot declared the movie was kept back due to a prices disagreement, declaring that Maddock Films hesitated to offer it listed below its anticipated evaluation. He even more questioned why a theatrical release was never ever checked out, mentioning Vadh 2 as an example of an OTT-backed movie that ultimately made it to movie theaters.

According to Navjot, the hold-up has actually negatively impacted his profession, as manufacturers have actually ended up being reluctant to team up with him while his finished launching movie stayed unreleased. He even revealed desire to redeem the movie himself if the manufacturers selected not to progress. Pooja Meri Jaan checks out the styles of stalking and cybercrime and likewise stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in critical functions. The movie finished shooting and post-production by the end of 2022.

Check out: Navjot Gulati SLAMS Maddock Films over hold-up of Pooja Meri Jaan release: “They do not care about the little movies”

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

Tags: Bollywood, Bollywood News, Dinesh Vijan, Huma Qureshi, Maddock Films, Mrunal Thakur, Navjot Gulati, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Pooja Meri Jaan, Zee5

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