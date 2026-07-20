Ludhiana: Stone-pelting in between neighbours interrupts wedding

What was implied to be a wondrous wedding event developed into a scene of mayhem and panic when 2 neighbouring groups apparently clashed outside a home in EWS Colony on Tajpur Road late Sunday night, requiring a wedding to be held off. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish how the violence began and identify those involved. (HT File)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/20/400x225/Police-are-also-examining-CCTV-footage-from-the-ar_1784568566471.jpg"alt ="Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish how the violence began and identify those involved. (HT File)"title ="Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish how the violence began and identify those involved. (HT File)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Authorities are likewise taking a look at CCTV video footage from the location to develop how the violence started and determine those included. (HT File)

The clash, which apparently started over a small run-in including regional children, rapidly intensified into stone-pelting and vandalism, leaving a number of individuals hurt and wedding event visitors rushing for security.

According to loved ones of the bride-to-be’s household, preparations for the marital relationship were total and the event will start. Visitors had actually collected at the location, while kids and children had actually marched for supper.

“Within minutes, we heard screaming and the noises of a scuffle exterior. When we came out, some children were arguing and battling. Before anybody might step in, a group of neighbours started showering bricks and stones towards your house,” stated a relative who existed at the function.

The unexpected attack activated panic amongst the visitors. Guy, females and kids were seen running for shelter as bricks and stones drizzled down at the location. “Several loved ones suffered injuries while attempting to leave. The environment ended up being so tense that the wedding event needed to be held off,” the relative stated.

The other side has actually provided a various variation of occasions. The mom of a 12-year-old lady declared that the disagreement started when her child and boy were going through the street where some children were dancing near a DJ setup. According to her, remarks were presumably passed versus her child, resulting in an argument that quickly spiralled into violence.

She declared that members of the competing group very first pelted stones and bricks at them and later on assaulted their home with sticks and other blunt things. After being notified, a PCR group hurried to the region and brought the circumstance under control.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, station home officer of the Division number 7 police headquarters, stated the clash included 2 groups living in the exact same area. “Both sides have actually levelled accusations versus each other. Bricks and stones were tossed and some individuals sustained injuries. We have actually called members of both groups to tape their declarations,” he stated.

Authorities are likewise taking a look at CCTV video from the location to develop how the violence started and determine those included. An FIR will be signed up after declarations from both celebrations are taped and the examination advances, the SHO included.