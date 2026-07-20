Matrix Geo Solutions Wins Central Railway Project to Conduct 300+ KM Track Geometry Survey

• Approximately INR 1.24 crore contract to be executed over 18 months

• Project to support railway safety, precision and modernisation

Matrix Geo Solutions Limited, a geospatial technology and engineering consultancy, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway. The project involves conducting precision track geometry surveys of 300+ KM using advanced technology to assess and correct railway track alignment, supporting safer and more efficient rail operations.

The domestic contract, awarded by Central Railway, is valued at INR 1,23,92,700.39 (inclusive of GST) and will be executed over a period of 18 months. The project involves conducting precision track geometry surveys to assess and correct railway track alignment, supporting safer and more Through the project, Matrix Geo Solutions is helping Indian Railways leverage advanced geospatial technology to detect track alignment issues before they become safety risks, enabling timely maintenance, reducing operational costs, enhancing passenger comfort, and supporting safe, reliable train operations at speeds of up to 160 km/h

India’s expanding railway network has increased the importance of maintaining accurate track geometry to ensure operational safety, ride quality and long-term infrastructure reliability. Technology delivers highly accurate measurements of track alignment and geometry, enabling engineers to identify deviations and implement corrective measures in accordance with railway engineering standards.

The technology supports alignment correction, improves passenger comfort, enhances train operational efficiency and reduces long-term maintenance requirements. Timely identification of track irregularities also strengthens asset management practices and enables more effective maintenance planning across the railway network.

Speaking on the project win, Amit Sharma, Whole Time Director, Matrix Geo Solutions Limited, said, “This order from Central Railway further strengthens our presence in India’s railway infrastructure sector and reflects the growing demand for precision geospatial surveying solutions. Technology plays an important role in maintaining accurate track geometry, enabling railway authorities to enhance operational safety, improve ride quality and optimise maintenance planning. We remain committed to delivering reliable, high-precision data that supports efficient project execution and the ongoing modernisation of India’s railway network.”

The latest order further expands Matrix Geo Solutions’ portfolio of government infrastructure projects and reinforces its expertise in delivering specialised surveying, mapping and geospatial solutions for critical transportation infrastructure. Growing investments in railway expansion, capacity enhancement and network modernisation are expected to sustain demand for advanced surveying technologies, creating significant opportunities for precision geospatial service providers.