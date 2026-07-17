Decathlon Accelerates its Football Business with a New Range of Football Footwear 

100% Made in India,engineered for Indian playing conditions with technical innovation that powers every game.

Decathlon Sports India, the most loved sports retailer brand, today expanded its football footwear portfolio with the launch of the Viralto III and CLR FG collection, engineered to meet the evolving needs of Indian footballers. This range delivers high-performance, instant comfort and zero distractions, empowering players to “Play Like a Pro.”

Recognizing that a player’s experience is paramount, Decathlon’s customer-first approach ensures every design serves a real-world purpose. This collection acts as a direct response to the unique demands of Indian footballers, providing seamless performance as they transition from natural firm ground to demanding artificial turf.

According to recent global data from the Football Shoes Market Report 2026, the industry is seeing a sharp rise in demand for surface-specific footwear. To meet these needs, Decathlon Sports India is debuting advanced, lightweight synthetic uppers engineered for peak performance.

The new collection comprises four purpose-built football shoes, each engineered to suit different playing styles and surfaces while delivering Decathlon’s signature blend of comfort, performance and technical innovation. The range includes footwear built for Firm Ground (FG) natural grass surfaces, combining advanced technologies for enhanced comfort, speed, grip and ball control, enabling players to move with confidence and stay focused throughout the game.

The Lineup: On-Pitch Performance Meets Bold Aesthetics:

Viralto III FG Fluo Orange – Designed for Firm Ground (Natural Grass), featuring a 3D Air Mesh upper for enhanced comfort and ball feel, along with advanced technologies for multidirectional flexibility and grip.

Viralto III MG/AG Black – Built for Artificial Grass surface, offering a 3D Mesh upper for comfort and touch, complemented by a Flex-H sole that enables agile movement and dependable traction.

CLR FG Low Ultra White – A lightweight boot engineered for speed, featuring a thin upper for improved ball feel and a responsive Pebax soleplate for explosive acceleration on natural grass.



CLR FG JR Jaguar Boost – Designed for young footballers, combining lightweight construction with a responsive Pebax sole to support speed, agility and confident play on Firm Ground surfaces.

The shoe series is designed to meet the demands of India’s varied playing terrains, delivering performance, precision and comfort for players who are passionate about their game. Below is a closer look at the key features that make these shoes a standout choice for Indian footballers:

Viralto III FG Fluo and CLR FG shoes Key Features:

Welcoming Comfort – The Viralto III FG features a 3D Air Mesh upper that keeps the foot well-ventilated and comfortable throughout play. Suede reinforcement across key areas adds structure and durability, while the insole is equipped with Poron® pads that absorb impact and cushion the foot, ensuring players stay comfortable from kick-off to the final whistle. Superior Flexibility – The outsole incorporates Flex-H and Dual Hardness technologies, working together to deliver exceptional flexibility with every stride. Flex-H allows the sole to bend naturally with the movement of the foot, while the Dual Hardness construction balances rigidity where it is needed for support and softness where it counts for comfort, resulting in a boot that moves with the player, not against them. Precise Ball Touch – The forefoot is constructed using 3D Air Mesh technology, creating a surface that moulds closely to the foot and allows for a natural, responsive feel on the ball. Whether receiving a pass, dribbling at pace or shaping a shot, players can expect a level of touch that feels intuitive and direct. Surface Compatibility – The Orange Viralto III series are specifically engineered for Firm Ground (FG) natural grass surfaces, featuring a stud configuration that delivers dependable traction, stability and control during play. However, the Black Viralto III is designed for Artificial Grass (AG) surfaces, delivering the grip and stability needed for synthetic pitches. Each variant is optimised for its respective playing surface to ensure peak performance.

Speaking on the launch, Hans Peter Jensen, Sports Director, Decathlon India, says,“At Decathlon, we believe that the right gear does more than to protect an athlete, it fuels their passion and connects them deeper to the game they love. Football is one of the most popular sports in India, with over 300 million fans, and that energy is only growing stronger. As the country’s football ecosystem expands rapidly across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, our goal is to meet that incredible momentum by supporting players at every level. By designing and manufacturing this collection locally, we are making high-performance gear accessible and affordable for the grassroots community, ensuring that anyone who lives and breathes the game can step onto the pitch with confidence.”

By designing and manufacturing the Viralto III and CLR shoes series, Decathlon ensures high-tier performance that remains highly affordable and accessible to the grassroots football community.