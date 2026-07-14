France Face Morocco in Quarter-Final as Chhetri Backs Les Bleus to Go All the Way

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals will revive memories of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when France take on Morocco in a highly anticipated quarter finals clash. The two nations last met on the World Cup stage in the semi-finals in Qatar, where France ended Morocco’s historic run with a 2-0 victory before progressing to the final.

Four years on, Morocco return to the last eight determined to create more history. The Atlas Lions have once again relied on their trademark defensive discipline, tactical organisation and quick transitions to navigate a difficult route to the Quarter-Finals. Their ability to frustrate elite opposition while capitalising on counter-attacks has made them one of the tournament’s toughest teams to break down.

France, meanwhile, have looked every bit like genuine title contenders. Blending experienced leaders with an exciting new generation of talent, Didier Deschamps’ side have combined defensive solidity with an explosive attack. Their depth across every position has allowed them to rotate without losing quality, making them one of the most complete squads remaining in the competition.

The Quarter-Final is expected to be a fascinating tactical battle. France will dominate possession and look to stretch Morocco’s compact defensive shape through the pace of their wide players, while Morocco will hope to absorb pressure before launching quick attacks through their technically gifted midfielders and wingers. Set-pieces could also play a decisive role, with both sides possessing aerial threats at both ends of the pitch.

Several individual battles could define the contest. France will once again look towards Kylian Mbappé to provide moments of brilliance with his pace and finishing, while Ousmane Dembélé’s creativity and direct running could prove crucial in unlocking Morocco’s defence. Midfielders Micheal Olise and Adrian Rabiot will be tasked with controlling possession and preventing Morocco from breaking in transition.

For Morocco, captain Achraf Hakimi remains their biggest attacking outlet from right-back, combining defensive resilience with dangerous overlapping runs. Sofyan Amrabat will once again anchor the midfield and attempt to disrupt France’s rhythm, while the creativity of Brahim Díaz and the finishing ability of Ismail Saibari could prove vital if Morocco are to spring another upset.

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, India legend and Zee 5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert Sunil Chhetri believes Didier Deschamps’ side are favourites to lift the trophy. “How do you bet against France? They have speed, stamina, experience, trophies and unbelievable depth. If one superstar is unavailable, another superstar comes in. Very few teams in the world have that luxury in every position,” Chhetri said.

The former India captain believes France’s unmatched squad depth separates them from the rest of the field. “Think about it – the players who start, the players who come off the bench, even some of the players not playing regularly are world-class. France have consistently performed in major tournaments and it’s difficult to see many weaknesses in this team.”

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, Morocco will be eager to rewrite history and avenge their 2022 World Cup semi-final defeat, while France will look to once again demonstrate the quality, experience and depth that have made them one of the strongest contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title.